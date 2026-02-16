English Premier League
Wrexham Set For Blockbuster FA Cup Tie Against 8-time Champion Chelsea
Wrexham will host eight-time champion Chelsea for a place in the FA Cup quarterfinals next month.

Championship side Wrexham reached the last 16 for the first time in 29 years by beating Ipswich.

Arsenal will travel to League One side Mansfield in the fifth round scheduled for the weekend of March 7-8 in a bid to keep its quadruple dream alive.

The Gunners face Manchester City in the League Cup final next month, lead the Premier League, and qualified for the Champions League knockout stage by winning all eight league-phase matches.

Mansfield won at Burnley 2-1 on Saturday to make the fifth round for the first time since 1975.

Manchester City, the beaten finalist in the last two seasons and aiming for a fourth successive FA Cup final appearance, face Newcastle at St James' Park in one of two all-Premier League ties.

Liverpool go to Molineux to play Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leeds was drawn to host boss Daniel Farke's former club Norwich. Leeds last reached in the quarterfinals in 2003.

Fulham take on Southampton at Craven Cottage, and Brentford was rewarded with West Ham after beating Macclesfield 1-0 on Monday. National League North side Macclesfield couldn't pull off another huge shock after ousting cup holder Crystal Palace.

The winner of Port Vale's postponed fourth-round tie at home against Bristol City on March 3 will face Sunderland.

FA Cup Schedule

FA Cup fifth round draw: March 7-8

  • Fulham vs. Southampton
  • Port Vale or Bristol City vs. Sunderland
  • Newcastle vs. Manchester City
  • Leeds United vs. Norwich City
  • Mansfield Town vs. Arsenal
  • Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool
  • Wrexham vs. Chelsea
  • West Ham vs. Brentford

Reporting by The Associated Press.

