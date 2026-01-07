USA Striker Damion Downs Joins Hamburg On Loan From Southampton
United States striker Damion Downs joined Bundesliga club Hamburger SV on loan for the rest of the season from English second-division team Southampton on Wednesday.
The German-born Downs had signed with Southampton on a four-year deal last summer after he scored 10 league goals to help Cologne earn Bundesliga promotion.
The 21-year-old Downs hadn't scored for Southampton this season, however. He made 14 appearances in all competitions.
"Damion is a direct center forward and has a great mix of size, pace and ability to get in behind," Hamburg director of football Claus Costa said in the team's announcement. "With his strengths in transition and his presence in the box, he fits very well with the profile of player that we and the coaching staff were looking for."
Hamburg is 13th in the Bundesliga.
Downs, who played at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, has made six appearances for the United States.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
