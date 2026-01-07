UConn Avoids Upset Loss, Beating Providence in Overtime
Braylon Mullins scored eight of his career-high 24 points in overtime and fourth-ranked UConn rallied past Providence 103-98 on Wednesday night for its 11th consecutive victory.
Silas Demary Jr. had 23 points, 15 assists and five steals for the Huskies (15-1, 5-0 Big East), who trailed by 11 with under three minutes remaining. But they went on a 9-0 run and then tied it at 89 on a putback by Tarris Reed Jr. with 13 seconds left.
Alex Karaban also scored 23 for UConn, which shot 18 of 32 from 3-point range (56%).
Mullins, a freshman guard, scored the first five Huskies points in overtime before his sixth 3-pointer made it a two-possession game with less than two minutes to play. Reed, who had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Demary added baskets in the final minute to help Connecticut hang on despite getting outscored 41-3 in bench ponts.
Reserve guard Ryan Mela paced the Friars (8-7, 1-3) with 19 points and Jamier Jones added 18. Providence led 47-37 at halftime and finished the game shooting 50% from the field — including 14 for 24 (58%) on 3s.
UConn opened the game by going 8 of 13 from beyond the arc but went into halftime trailing by double digits for the first time this season. Providence took control behind an 11-0 run and kept attacking, as a 3 from Corey Floyd Jr. (12 points) with 54 seconds left in the first period gave the Friars a 47-34 advantage.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
