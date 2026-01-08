FIFA Men's World Cup
Brazil, France, Croatia, Colombia to Play Pre-World Cup Friendlies in USA
FIFA Men's World Cup

Brazil, France, Croatia, Colombia to Play Pre-World Cup Friendlies in USA

Published Jan. 8, 2026 3:12 p.m. ET

Brazil will play friendlies against France and Croatia in the U.S. as it prepares for this year's World Cup.

The Brazilians will face France at Foxborough, Massachusetts, on March 26 and Croatia five days later at Orlando, Florida, the promoters announced Thursday.

In addition, Croatia will face Colombia at Orlando on March 26 and Colombia will meet France at Landover, Maryland, on March 29.

Read more: All World Cup coverage on FOX Sports

The games are being promoted by Unified Events, Florida Citrus Sports, Pitch International, Lions Sports & Media and Cardenas Media Network.

A five-time champion, Brazil opens the World Cup against Morocco on June 13 at East Rutherford, New Jersey, faces Haiti six days later in Philadelphia and closes the group stage against Scotland on June 24 at Miami Gardens, Florida.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!


 

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Balogun: 'Nobody' Has Guaranteed World Cup Spot For USA Under Pochettino

Balogun: 'Nobody' Has Guaranteed World Cup Spot For USA Under Pochettino

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes