Brazil, France, Croatia, Colombia to Play Pre-World Cup Friendlies in USA
Brazil will play friendlies against France and Croatia in the U.S. as it prepares for this year's World Cup.
The Brazilians will face France at Foxborough, Massachusetts, on March 26 and Croatia five days later at Orlando, Florida, the promoters announced Thursday.
In addition, Croatia will face Colombia at Orlando on March 26 and Colombia will meet France at Landover, Maryland, on March 29.
Read more: All World Cup coverage on FOX Sports
The games are being promoted by Unified Events, Florida Citrus Sports, Pitch International, Lions Sports & Media and Cardenas Media Network.
A five-time champion, Brazil opens the World Cup against Morocco on June 13 at East Rutherford, New Jersey, faces Haiti six days later in Philadelphia and closes the group stage against Scotland on June 24 at Miami Gardens, Florida.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
