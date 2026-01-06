SheBelieves Cup Returns With USA Set To Face Argentina, Canada and Colombia

Get ready: the 11th annual SheBelieves Cup has been set.

The U.S. women’s national team will host Argentina in Nashville, Tenn. on March 1, Canada in Columbus, Ohio on March 4, and Colombia in Harrison, N.J. on March 7 in the four-team tournament.

The United States, ranked No. 2 in the world behind Spain, and Canada are the top teams in the Concacaf region, while Colombia and Argentina played each other in the 2025 Copa American Feminina semifinals. Colombia won that match following a penalty shootout before falling to Brazil in the tournament final, also on penalty kicks.

"These are three teams that will likely be in the World Cup in 2027 and, of course, we’ll likely see Canada in World Cup qualifying at the end of the year, so when focusing on our continued preparations and growth as a team, the SheBelieves Cup is of great value," USA head coach Emma Hayes said in a statement.

"Each team brings different strengths and will challenge us to find success in all parts of the field, which is exactly what we need as we continue our process to build toward the big events on the horizon."

The United States won five consecutive SheBelieves Cups before falling to Japan in the 2025 final, and has seven overall titles.

This year’s tournament comes after an important development window for the USA. In just a few weeks, Hayes will hold her annual January camp in Los Angeles that will run from Jan. 17-27, and feature matches against Paraguay on Jan. 24 at Dignity Health Sports Park and against Chile on Jan. 27 at Harder Stadium at UC Santa Barbara.

This is a critical year for the USA. In November, the squad will compete in the 2026 Concacaf W Championship that will serve as qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, as well as the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The USA — who are reigning gold medalists — have an automatic berth to the next Olympics as hosts.