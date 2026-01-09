Stay at Barcelona? Back to Manchester United? Marcus Rashford Has His Say

Barcelona intends to sign Marcus Rashford permanently at the end of the season. The England international moved to the Liga champions on loan over the summer having been ostracized by then-Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. Amorim's exit earlier this week may have suggested that Rashford had a future back at Old Trafford having left under a cloud over the summer.

Rashford has made a bright start to life in Barcelona

Amorim's exit will come as a boost for a number of out-of-favor United stars, with Kobbie Mainoo among those to potentially benefit from the club's decision to part ways with the Portuguese boss just 14 months after his appointment. Rashford is another who may have fancied his chances at rebuilding his United career next season when the Premier League side secure a permanent successor for the former Sporting boss.

However, Barcelona fully intends to make Rashford's loan move permanent following the 28-year-old's impressive start to life in Spain. Indeed, Rashford has scored two goals and laid on an additional six assists for the Blaugrana as they look to successfully defend their La Liga crown.

Barcelona currently sits atop the La Liga table, four points clear of fierce rivals Real Madrid. The pair will resume rivalries in the Supercopa de Espana on Sunday after they eased past Athletic Club in their semi-final clash on Wednesday, while Los Blancos got the better of fellow capital outfit Atletico on Thursday.

Rashford 'wants' to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona included a €30m option to buy Rashford at the end of the season. And the decision to make the move permanent will come as a boost for both player and club. Members voted in favour of signing Rashford permanently last month, as 54.6% of those surveyed supported his permanent signing.

Rashford has previously spoken of his love for the club and the city following his move to Spain last summer. Speaking to Spanish publication SPORT last month, Rashford said: "What I want is to stay at Barça. It's the ultimate goal, but it's not the reason I'm training hard and giving my all. The purpose is to win. Barça is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles."

And when asked about his first impressions of the city and how he has settled in with Barcelona, the versatile forward added: "I'm settling in really well at the club and in the city. From the moment I arrived, I felt very welcomed.

"For me, the reason I'm here is to help the team win trophies; last season was fantastic, but life moves very fast, things change, and the goal is to repeat those successes. I'm totally focused on that. Everything has been fantastic with the staff and my teammates; I have no complaints."

Pressure of playing for Barcelona is the kind you 'crave', insists Rashford

Turning out for a team of Barcelona's stature, the Spanish powerhouse one of the most recognisable football teams in world football, comes with ample pressure. And when asked about the pressure that comes with playing for the Blaugrana, Rashford replied: "There is pressure here, but it's not negative pressure; it's the kind you crave as a player, the kind I want and have always wanted as a footballer. I can't be in a place where there aren't high expectations; for me, it's harder to stay motivated and give my best at a club where the demands aren't at their peak."

Barca head coach Hansi Flick has also previously praised Rashford for his mindset and attitude, saying last month: "When I talk to the players, I explain why they didn't play. When I tried to explain to Rashford why he wasn't a starter, he said: 'You don't need to explain to me.' The important thing is that the team wins and we get the three points. Nothing else matters. This is the right mindset and I'm glad it's with us."

Why aren't Barcelona in La Liga action this weekend?

Barcelona aren't in La Liga action this weekend as they gear up to face Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana. The pair played out the Supercopa final last year, with Flick's side coming out 5-2 winners in Saudi Arabia.

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde all scored in the Clasico rout as Barcelona secured their 15th Spanish Super Cup in their history.