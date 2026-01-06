FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's CFP Semifinals Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the College Football Playoff semifinals free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on the CFP semifinals.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Trinidad Chambliss, Carson Beck, Dante Moore, Fernando Mendoza

Chambliss was electric last week in the Ole Miss upset over Georgia. And yes, I know Miami's defense looks like it's gotten a second wind in this Playoff, but I believe Chambliss can recreate that passing magic in the Fiesta Bowl against the Hurricanes.

Prediction: Trinidad Chambliss

2. Which team will have the MOST SCRIMMAGE YARDS?

No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 6 Oregon, No. 1 Indiana, No. 10 Miami

Going Ole Miss again. The Rebs average 488.8 scrimmage yards per contest and remember, they've got Kewan Lacy. Expect him to rack up the yards from scrimmage against The U.

Prediction: No. 6 Ole Miss

3. Rank the teams by who will SCORE THE MOST POINTS (Highest to Lowest):

I noted in my most recent column that I expect my Ducks' game against the Hoosiers to be low scoring. Oregon's offense has struggled against the best defenses it has faced this season, including Indiana in their first matchup. However, while the IU offense is spectacular, the Ducks' defensive unit did get better as the season progressed.

Prediction: No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 10 Miami, No. 1 Indiana, No. 5 Oregon

4. Which of the following will occur?

Kewan Lacy 90+ Rushing Yards

Oregon Defense 2+ Sacks

Fernando Mendoza 3+ Passing TDs

None

By now, you probably think this is an Ole Miss fan account because I'm going Lacy to rack up at least 90 rushing yards. I've already let you know that I'm leaning low scoring for Oregon-Indiana, so Mendoza passing for three or more touchdowns wouldn't particularly align with that prediction. If you want to live on the edge a little here, you could go Oregon to record at least two sacks because as mentioned, the Ducks' D has improved.

Prediction: Kewan Lacy 90+ Rushing Yards

5. How many COMBINED TOTAL POINTS will be scored in the CFP Semifinal games?

0-80, 80-100, 100-120, 120-140+

I could see a scenario in which Miami and Ole Miss pile up the points. We just saw the Rebs in a shootout against the Dawgs in the quarterfinals, and we know the Hurricanes — when Carson is being good Beck — can also score at will.

Prediction: 80-100

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

No. 5 Oregon wins or loses by 3 points or fewer OR No. 1 Indiana wins by 4 points or more

The homer in me would love to back my squad, but we've learned this season that Indiana just does not make mistakes. Mendoza might not be the flashiest, but he's consistent. Yes, the Ducks are light years ahead of where they were when they lost to the Hoosiers back in October. But I still don't think it will be enough for them get past the well-oiled machine that Indiana has proven to be all year.

Prediction: Indiana wins by 4 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Indiana 24, Oregon 14

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .