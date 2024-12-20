College Football
College Football
2024-25 College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Dates, times, TV channels
Updated Dec. 20, 2024 12:57 p.m. ET
The 2024-2025 college football bowl season is here, and you won't want to miss any of the action. Check out the complete schedule below, including dates, times, how to watch, TV channels and results — all times are ET.
2024-2025 College Football Bowl Game Schedule
College Football Playoff Games
Friday, December 20
- CFP First Round Game: Indiana vs. Notre Dame - 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN (South Bend, Indiana)
Saturday, December 21
- CFP First Round Game: SMU vs. Penn State - 12 p.m. on TNT (University Park, PA)
- CFP First Round Game: Clemson vs. Texas - 4 p.m. on TNT (Austin, TX)
- CFP First Round Game: Tennessee vs. Ohio State - 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN (Columbus, OH)
Tuesday, December 31
- CFP Quarterfinal Game (Fiesta Bowl) - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Glendale, Arizona)
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
- CFP Quarterfinal Game (Peach Bowl) - 1 p.m. on ESPN (Atlanta, Georgia)
- CFP Quarterfinal Game (Rose Bowl) - 5 p.m. on ESPN (Pasadena, California)
- CFP Quarterfinal Game (Sugar Bowl) - 8:45 p.m. on ESPN (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Thursday, January 9, 2025
- CFP Semifinal Game (Orange Bowl) - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Friday, January 10, 2025
- CFP Semifinal Game (Cotton Bowl) - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Arlington, Texas)
Monday, January 20, 2025
- CFP National Championship Game - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Atlanta, Georgia)
Non-CFP Bowl Games
Saturday, December 14
- Celebration Bowl: Jackson State 28, South Carolina State 7
- IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama 30, Western Michigan 23
Tuesday, December 17
- Frisco Bowl: Memphis 42, West Virginia 37
Wednesday, December 18
- Boca Raton Bowl: James Madison 27, Western Kentucky 17
- LA Bowl: UNLV 24, Cal 13
Thursday, December 19
- New Orleans Bowl: Sam Houston 31, Georgia Southern 26
Friday, December 20
- Cure Bowl: Ohio vs. Jacksonville State - 12 p.m. on ESPN (Orlando, Florida)
- Gasparilla Bowl: Florida vs. Tulane - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Tampa, Florida)
Monday, December 23
- Myrtle Beach Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA - 11 a.m. on ESPN (Conway, South Carolina)
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN (Boise, Idaho)
Tuesday, December 24
- Hawai'i Bowl: USF vs. San José State - 8 p.m. on ESPN (Honolulu, Hawai'i)
Thursday, December 26
- Detroit Bowl: Pitt vs. Toledo - 2 p.m. on ESPN (Detroit, Michigan)
- Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas State vs. Rutgers - 5:30 p.m. on ESPN (Phoenix, Arizona)
- 68 Ventures Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green - 9 p.m. on ESPN (Mobile, Alabama)
Friday, December 27
- Armed Forces Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Navy - 12:00 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Forth Worth, Texas)
- Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt - 12:00 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Birmingham, Alabama)
- Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas - 7 p.m. on ESPN (Memphis, Tennessee)
- Holiday Bowl: Syracuse vs. Washington State - 8 p.m. on FOX (San Diego, California)
- Las Vegas Bowl: USC vs. Texas A&M - 10:30 p.m. on ESPN (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Saturday, December 28
- Fenway Bowl: North Carolina vs. UConn - 11 a.m. on ESPN (Boston, Massachusetts)
- Pinstripe Bowl: Boston College vs. Nebraska - 12 p.m. on ABC (Bronx, New York)
- New Mexico Bowl: TCU vs. Louisiana - 2:15 p.m. on ESPN (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
- Pop-Tarts Bowl: Miami vs. Iowa State - 3:30 p.m. on ABC (Orlando, Florida)
- Arizona Bowl: Colorado State vs. Miami (OH) - 4:30 p.m. on CW Network (Tucson, Arizona)
- Military Bowl: NC State vs. ECU - 5:45 p.m. on ESPN (Annapolis, Maryland)
- Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Colorado - 7:30 p.m. on ABC (San Antonio, Texas)
- Independence Bowl: Army vs. Louisiana Tech - 9:15 p.m. on ESPN (Shreveport, Louisiana)
Monday, December 30
- Music City Bowl: Missouri vs. Iowa - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN (Nashville, Tennessee)
Tuesday, December 31
- ReliaQuest Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama - 12 p.m. on ESPN (Tampa, Florida)
- Sun Bowl: Louisville vs. Washington - 2 p.m. on CBS (El Paso, Texas)
- Citrus Bowl: Illinois vs. South Carolina - 3 p.m. on ABC (Orlando, Florida)
- Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. LSU - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Houston, Texas)
Thursday, January 2, 2025
- Gator Bowl: Duke vs. Ole Miss - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Jacksonville, Florida)
Friday, January 3, 2025
- First Responder Bowl: North Texas vs. Texas State - 4 p.m. on ESPN (Dallas, Texas)
- Duke's Mayo Bowl: Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Liberty - 11 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN2 (Nassau, Bahamas)
