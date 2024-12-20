College Football
2024-25 College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Dates, times, TV channels
College Football

Updated Dec. 20, 2024 12:57 p.m. ET

The 2024-2025 college football bowl season is here, and you won't want to miss any of the action. Check out the complete schedule below, including dates, times, how to watch, TV channels and results — all times are ET.

2024-2025 College Football Bowl Game Schedule

College Football Playoff Games

Friday, December 20

Saturday, December 21

Tuesday, December 31

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025

  • CFP Semifinal Game (Orange Bowl) - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Friday, January 10, 2025

  • CFP Semifinal Game (Cotton Bowl) - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Arlington, Texas)

Monday, January 20, 2025

  • CFP National Championship Game - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Atlanta, Georgia)

Who will win the College Football Playoffs? | FOX College Football

Non-CFP Bowl Games

Saturday, December 14

Tuesday, December 17

Wednesday, December 18

Thursday, December 19

Friday, December 20

Monday, December 23

Tuesday, December 24

Thursday, December 26

Friday, December 27

Saturday, December 28

Monday, December 30

Tuesday, December 31

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025

