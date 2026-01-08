Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His First Goal of '26 But Al-Nassr Slips in Standings

Al-Nassr have slipped four points behind Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal after slumping to a 2-1 defeat to Al Qadsiah. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of 2026 from the penalty spot in the game to halve the deficit but it was not enough as Jorge Jesus's team lost for the second match in a row.

Al-Nassr suffer slump in form

Al-Nassr enjoyed a bright start to the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season after a summer which saw Ronaldo commit his future to the club by penning a two-year contract extension. However, the team have been knocked off the top of the table in recent weeks after suffering a slump in form. Al-Nassr have now managed just one win in their last four league games and have ground to make up if they are to challenge for the title. Ronaldo is famously yet to win major silverware since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022 but insists the hunger for silverware remains.

He told Arab News: "It’s hard to compete with teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments, but the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract, and believe that things will change. For Al-Nassr, we’ll keep pushing to win more titles."

Ronaldo sends message after defeat

Ronaldo's team now sit four points behind Al-Hilal in the table but he has sent out a defiant message after his team's latest setback. The Portugal superstar posted on Instagram: "This fight isn’t over. We keep working and we will rise together!"

Ronaldo nets goal No. 958

Although Al-Nassr tasted defeat on Thursday, Ronaldo did score to move a step closer to his ambition of netting 1,000 career goals. Ronaldo's latest effort from the penalty spot takes him to 958, now just 42 goals short of the magic number. He has spoken about his target recently and remains adamant that he will reach his goal.

He said at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai: "My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going. You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries."

Top of the table clash up next for Ronaldo

Al-Nassr and Ronaldo will now prepare for a crunch clash against league leaders Al-Hilal. The two teams meet on Monday in a game which is likely to have huge ramifications in the title race. Ronaldo and his team-mates will know they can cut the gap to top spot to just one point with a victory, but a win for Al-Hilal will see Simone Inzaghi's side move seven points clear of Al-Nassr and put them in control of the title race.