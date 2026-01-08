Washington QB Demond Williams Jr. Reverses Course, Returns to Huskies

After a hectic 48 hours, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is staying put at Washington.

Williams announced Tuesday that he intended to enter the transfer portal, but reversed course Thursday night, revealing on social media that he will remain with the Huskies.

"After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington," Williams wrote. "I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building."

The standout quarterback became the latest face of the debate surrounding name, image and likeness (NIL) and its enforcement when he announced that he was entering the transfer portal. Williams' announcement came just four days after he signed an NIL deal to remain at Washington that was reportedly worth $4 million for one season.

It was reported shortly after that Washington planned to pursue legal action against Williams for breach of contract. Williams' agent, Doug Hendrickson, dropped him as a client on Thursday.

"I have made the decision to end my representation of Demond Williams Jr. effective immediately due to philosophical differences," Hendrickson wrote in a social media post. "Demond is an incredible talent and we wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors."

Hendrickson is also the agent for Washington head coach Jedd Fisch.

Williams just completed his sophomore season at Washington, which was his first as the Huskies' full-time starter. He helped Washington go 9-4, completing 69.5% of his passes for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also proved to be one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, rushing for 611 yards and six touchdowns.

Demond Williams Jr. finds Denzel Boston for a 23-yard TD

Following a strong first season as a starter, Williams has been viewed as a potential Heisman candidate for the 2026 season. FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt placed Williams fifth in his initial Heisman rankings for next season.