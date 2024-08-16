Big 12 Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
The Big 12 Conference formed in 1994 and kicked off in earnest in 1996 with conference play. From the beginning, a Big 12 Championship game was played between the North and South Division winners to determine the champion.
From 2010 to 2016, the championship game was on hiatus as the Big 12 dropped below the NCAA-mandated 12 team requirement to use a championship game to determine the conference winner.
In 2017, the conference championship game returned with a small twist. Instead of division winners, the best two teams by conference record would play for the title.
Check out the complete list of Big 12 football champions including the year and team:
Big 12 Football Champions
- 2023: Texas
- 2022: Kansas State
- 2021: Baylor
- 2020: Oklahoma
- 2019: Oklahoma
- 2018: Oklahoma
- 2018: Oklahoma
- 2017: Oklahoma
- 2016: Oklahoma
- 2015: Oklahoma
- 2014: TCU and Baylor
- 2013: Baylor
- 2012: Kansas State and Oklahoma
- 2011: Oklahoma State
- 2010: Oklahoma
- 2009: Texas
- 2008: Oklahoma
- 2007: Oklahoma
- 2006: Oklahoma
- 2005: Texas
- 2004: Oklahoma
- 2003: Kansas State
- 2002: Oklahoma
- 2001: Colorado
- 2000: Oklahoma
- 1999: Nebraska
- 1998: Texas A&M
- 1997: Nebraska
- 1996: Texas
Who has won the most Big 12 Championships?
Oklahoma has won the most Big 12 Championships with 14 titles. Below is a list of schools who have won Big 12 titles:
- Oklahoma - 14
- Texas - 4
- Baylor - 3
- Kansas State - 3
- Nebraska - 2
- Colorado - 2
- Oklahoma State - 1
- TCU - 1
- Texas A&M - 1
