Heisman Rankings: Joel Klatt's Top 5 Candidates for 2026

The 2025 Heisman debate has been settled, with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza taking home the trophy in a year when a frontrunner didn't emerge until the very end. FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt wouldn't be surprised if we have a similar race next season.

In the latest episode of the "Joel Klatt Show," Klatt listed 25 players whom he feels are legitimate candidates for the Heisman Trophy in 2026.

"Here's the thing, it was really difficult to pick [a top-five] list because there's a lot of great names," Klatt said. "This is one of the benefits of name, image, and likeness (NIL), the revenue sharing that we've got in college football, is that guys are going to stay in college football longer. I think that we're going to have an incredible amount of stars.

"So, I started trying to make this list earlier, and you start listing guys out, and you're like, ‘Hold on a second, he could probably be in a top-five Heisman lis, he could be in a top-five Heisman list.’ All of a sudden, the list is like 15 names."

Klatt began rattling off names that we know will be back in college football next season as possible Heisman candidates. He mentioned rumored quarterback transfer Sam Leavitt, Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, Miami (Fla.) wide receiver Malachi Toney, Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy, Ohio State running back Bo Jackson and USC running back Waymond Jordan.

Joel Klatt's 2026 Heisman Favorites

There are some other players Klatt thinks could be candidates depending on if they return and their situation. He listed South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, a pair of Oregon running backs (Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr.) and a trio of Michigan stars (QB Bryce Underwood, WR Andrew Marsh, RB Justice Haynes) as players from that group.

There are also three other quarterbacks Klatt noted in Alabama's Ty Simpson, Oklahoma's John Mateer and Texas' Arch Manning. All three are eligible to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, with Simpson going in the first round of FOX Sports NFL Draft expert Rob Rang's latest mock draft.

None of the aforementioned players make up Klatt's top five candidates to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy, though. So, let's take a look at Klatt's top-five 2026 Heisman candidates.

Demond Williams was one of the Big Ten's best quarterbacks in his first full season as a starter. (Photo by Kevin Terrell/Getty Images)

Klatt opened his list of Heisman contenders with a name that might surprise some.

"Watch out for Demond Williams," he said. "That's a guy that could be up there."

Williams had a pretty strong season as a true sophomore in 2025, ranking among the Big Ten's top passers in several stats. His 3,065 passing yards ranked fourth in the conference, while his 25 passing touchdowns were the third-most among Big Ten quarterbacks.

Williams has some dual-threat ability as well. His 611 rushing yards were the most among Big Ten quarterbacks, and his six rushing touchdowns were tied for the second-most among quarterbacks in the conference.

What could work as a double-edged sword for Williams' Heisman candidacy is the talent around him. Washington's leading rusher, Jonah Coleman, is a senior, and the team's leading receiver, Denzel Boston, is projected to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. If Williams is able to put up productive numbers and lead Washington to wins with those two departing the program, that would seemingly help his Heisman case.

As far as Washington's schedule, it might have an easier slate of games than most other Big Ten teams. It avoids Michigan and Ohio State, while it gets to host Indiana and Penn State. Washington does have road games against USC and Oregon, though, which could provide him with a Heisman moment or two.

4. Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M

Marcel Reed helped Texas A&M post an 11-1 record in the regular season. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Reed earned some Heisman buzz during the Aggies' 11-1 season. He didn't finish in the top 10 of Heisman voting this year, but Klatt thinks Reed will have a stronger Heisman case in 2026 thanks to some of the surrounding talent.

"He's going to have [wide receiver Mario] Craver back, most likely," Klatt said of Reed's Heisman candidacy.

Craver was a big reason for Reed's breakout as a passer this year, logging 52 receptions for 825 yards. But Reed was also able to make some magic as a dual-threat quarterback, throwing for 2,932 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go with 466 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Reed's 31 total touchdowns are tied for the second-most among SEC quarterbacks who are expected to return in 2026.

Reed, who'll be a redshirt junior next year, has a few games on the 2026 schedule that could serve as Heisman moments. Texas A&M plays at LSU, Alabama and Oklahoma, while it hosts Arizona State, Tennessee and Texas. So, the competition will certainly be strong enough to boost Reed's Heisman buzz.

3. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Dante Moore had a strong season for Oregon in 2025, but he could be a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Similar to Reed, Moore earned some Heisman buzz earlier in the 2025 season as he helped Oregon go 11-1. The redshirt sophomore might be NFL-bound, though. Rang had Moore getting selected with the No. 2 overall pick in his most recent mock draft. However, multiple scouts and executives recently told FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano that they think Moore could benefit from remaining in college for another year.

If Moore returns to Eugene for another year, he'll clearly be one of the top quarterbacks in the nation ahead of the 2026 season. His 72.5% completion percentage was the third-best mark among all quarterbacks in the nation as he threw for 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

With Oregon expected to be a top team again in 2026, Moore should have the surrounding talent to succeed. Oregon also has a pretty loaded schedule, with games against Boise State, Michigan, Washington, Ohio State and USC on its slate. So, there should be plenty of opportunities for Moore to boost his Heisman case.

2. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith had another strong season at Ohio State in 2025. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Smith has been regarded by some college football experts as the best player in the sport for the last two seasons, and he just turned 20. The true sophomore has another year of eligibility after posting another standout regular season, where he ranked sixth in the nation in receptions (80), seventh in receiving yards (1,086) and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns (11). He also had the sixth-highest reception percentage (percentage of targets caught), per Pro Football Focus (min. of 50 targets).

The numbers helped Smith finish sixth in the Heisman vote this year, receiving the most Heisman votes among all wide receivers. And he'll have plenty of shine to possibly rise in 2026, with Ohio State set to have games at Texas, at Indiana and at USC, while hosting Oregon and Michigan.

1. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Ohio State's Julian Sayin was one of the nation's top quarterbacks in 2025. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As Klatt has Smith No. 2 on his early 2026 Heisman contenders list, he has the guy who'll throw him the ball as the only player ahead of him.

"It's really hard not to look at a guy who was a finalist in Julian Sayin and a guy who finished sixth in the voting, Jeremiah Smith," Klatt said. "They would be my No. 1 and 2."

Sayin finished fourth in the Heisman vote this past year, arguably having a better season than Will Howard did at quarterback last year when he led the Buckeyes to a national championship. Sayin, a redshirt freshman, was one of the top passers in the nation in 2025, throwing for 3,323 yards, 31 touchdowns and six interceptions. Not to mention, Sayin's 78.4% completion percentage would also be the highest completion percentage in a single season in college football history if Ohio State's season ended today.