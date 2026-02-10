College Football
Montana LB Solomon Tuliaupupu Granted 9th Year of Eligibility By NCAA
Updated Feb. 10, 2026 7:05 p.m. ET

Montana linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu will return for the 2026 season after being granted a ninth year of eligibility by the NCAA.

The school announced Tuliaupupu’s return on social media on Monday alongside sixth-year offensive lineman Dylan Jemtegaard.

Tuliaupupu will be entering his second season at Montana after starting his collegiate career at USC in 2018. He was sidelined for his entire undergraduate campaign at USC after two surgery-requiring injuries impacting his foot (2018) and knee (2020).

The linebacker's first season at Montana — and eighth overall — was just his second full season played and third with game action.

He saw the field for the first time as a redshirt senior in 2022, appearing in all 14 games for the Trojans and recording 10 tackles, including three for a loss, and one quarterback hurry.

Tuliaupupu returned to the sidelines with another injury in 2023 and missed the wholes season. He wrapped up his USC career in 2024, playing in seven games for the Trojans before his season was cut short due to illness. He transferred to Montana in 2025.

Tuliaupupu will play under new Montana coach Bobby Kennedy. Kennedy is succeeding Bobby Hauck, who was named defensive coordinator at Illinois on Monday after a brief retirement.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

