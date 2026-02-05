National Football League
2026 Super Bowl by College: Alabama, LSU Lead Among Patriots, Seahawks Players
2026 Super Bowl by College: Alabama, LSU Lead Among Patriots, Seahawks Players

Updated Feb. 5, 2026 4:19 p.m. ET

NFL teams have different roads to the Super Bowl, perhaps best epitomized by which colleges the players from both teams went to.

Here's where starters for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks played in college and where schools and conferences across college football stack up against each other:

New England Patriots starters

Offense

Defense

Special teams

Seattle Seahawks starters

Offense

Defense

Special teams

Overall player count by school (total players from both teams)

  • Alabama – 7
  • LSU – 5
  • Michigan – 4
  • USC – 4
  • Ohio State – 3
  • Texas – 3
  • Auburn – 3
  • Illinois – 3
  • Minnesota – 3
  • NC State – 3
  • Miami – 2
  • Penn State – 2
  • Notre Dame – 2
  • Michigan State – 2
  • OIe Miss – 2
  • Missouri – 2
  • North Carolina – 2
  • South Carolina – 2
  • North Dakota State – 2
  • Houston – 2
  • Washington State – 2
  • Boise State – 2
  • California – 2
  • Eastern Washington – 2
  • Georgia – 1
  • Oklahoma – 1
  • Oregon – 1
  • Tennessee – 1
  • Iowa – 1
  • BYU – 1
  • Stanford – 1
  • Utah – 1
  • Washington – 1
  • Mississippi State – 1
  • Arkansas – 1
  • SMU – 1
  • Virginia – 1
  • Vanderbilt – 1
  • Boston College – 1
  • Memphis – 1
  • Cincinnati – 1
  • Oregon State – 1
  • Montana – 1
  • Montana State – 1
  • Hawaii – 1
  • Colorado – 1
  • Maryland – 1
  • Purdue – 1
  • Western Michigan – 1
  • UTSA – 1
  • UConn – 1
  • UTEP – 1
  • Wyoming – 1
  • Weber State – 1
  • Troy – 1
  • UCF – 1
  • Louisiana Tech – 1
  • Cal Poly – 1
  • Sacramento State – 1
  • Drake – 1
  • Idaho – 1
  • Liberty – 1
  • Lenoir Rhyne – 1
  • Marist – 1

Overall player count by conference (total players from both teams)

