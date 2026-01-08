Super Cup Drama! Vinicius Clashes with Simeone; Real Madrid to Play Barcelona

Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Jr. was embroiled in controversy on Thursday after clashing with Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone while being substituted during the two teams' Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Saudi Arabia. The pair exchanged words in a heated moment as Real Madrid won 2-1 to book a final against bitter rivals Barcelona on Sunday.

Real beat Atletico to set up Supercopa Clasico

Real Madrid will face Barcelona yet again on Sunday in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Goals from Federico Valverde and Rodrygo saw Xabi Alonso's side book their place in the final and end Atletico's dreams of glory. Barcelona had already secured their place in the showpiece event by thrashing Athletic Club 5-0 on Wednesday night as they aim to defend their title. Yet Real Madrid's win was not without controversy as Vinicius clashed with Simeone in the second half. Alonso opted to take the Brazilian off and he was spotted in a heated exchange with the Atletico boss on the touchline.

What Simeone said to Vinicius

Television cameras managed to pick up what Simeone said to Vinicius, per Mundo Deportivo. The Atletico boss told the Brazilian forward: "Florentino is going to fire you, remember that later."

Simeone was also quizzed on the incident after the game and told Movistar: "I have nothing to say. I've always said, ever since I started playing, that what happens on the field stays on the field, and that's all I have to say. I have a lot of respect for Carvajal, for all the Real Madrid players, and I clearly told him what it looks like from the outside and what's happening to all of them."

Vinicius' future at Real Madrid in doubt

Vinicius Jr's future at Real Madrid has been the subject of intense speculation throughout the season amid reports he could be sold due to a number of off-field incidents and outbursts. The Brazilian has also been whistled by Real Madrid fans recently which saw Alonso jump to his defence. He said after the win over Real Betis: "I think Vini contributed a lot. He started the game well, he got [Ortiz] booked, so they had to change right-back. [Vini] was very dangerous, especially in the first half. He keeps going, he contributes to the team. I liked Vini's game, personally. He'll be fundamental for us now as we go to the Supercopa with the game against Atletico."

Barcelona next for Real Madrid

Real Madrid now go on to face Barcelona for the chance to lift the first silverware of the 2025-26 season. Los Blancos have already beaten Barcelona once this season, winning 2-1 in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu back in October. However, Flick's side have gone on a nine-game winning streak in La Liga since that reverse and may take some stopping on Sunday.

Real Madrid will also need no reminding they were beaten 5-2 by the Catalan giants in last season's Supercopa final. The triumph proved to be a catalyst for Flick's side as they went on to win La Liga and the Copa del Rey as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, while Madrid ended the season empty-handed.