Trinity Rodman Returns Ahead of USA's January Matches vs. Paraguay, Chile

Trinity Rodman is back on the U.S. women's national team with the star forward headlining coach Emma Haye's 26-player roster for the upcoming January camp.

The camp, made up entirely of NWSL players, will feature the first matches of 2026 against Paraguay on Jan. 24 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., and against Chile on Jan. 27 at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara.

In Rodman's last national team outing was in April when she scored the winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Brazil. The star forward was hampered by injuries in 2025. She returned for the latter part of the NWSL season to help the Washington Spirit reach the championship game against Gotham FC.

Rodman has since been able to take some time to rest her body, and now she’s able to return to the squad at the start of a pivotal year, which includes qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

Players from overseas will not be part of this camp as it takes place outside a FIFA window. Rodman, who is currently not attached to a club, has the most caps (47) and goals (11) of anyone on the roster. Additionally, no players from Gotham FC (which include familiar faces like Rose Lavelle, Jaedyn Shaw and Emily Sonnett) were unavailable for selection due to the club’s participation in the 2026 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup in England at the end of the month.

Forwards Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars) and Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns), who alongside Rodman formed the "Triple Espresso" frontline that helped the team win gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, were also not called up. Both those players recently welcomed baby girls.

Hayes, who gave an unprecedented 16 players their first caps in 2025, has invited four first-time call-ups to this camp. Forwards Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign) and Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns) and midfielders Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage) and Sally Menti (Seattle Reign) will make their senior team camp debut. Notably, Dahlien and Jackson played in all five of the U-23 matches last year and were part of the 2025 Futures Camp. Menti was part of two U-23 camps last year.

"Once again, our roster presents an opportunity for the coaching staff to evaluate players and for some NWSL players we haven’t seen as much in the national team environment, as well as for some first-time call-ups, to show they can contribute in 2026, 2027 or beyond," Hayes said in a statement.

"We’re looking forward to having a few more training days than usual in this camp as well as getting two matches to see this part of the player pool in game action and hopefully add even more depth and options for our 2026 SheBelieves Cup roster."

As was the case a year ago, there will be a development camp running concurrently with the senior team camp. It will feature players born between 2003-08, creating opportunities for younger players to advance along the pathway to the USWNT one day.

Perfect examples of this include players like Jordyn Bugg, Gisele Thompson, Claire Hutton, Jameese Joseph, Avery Patterton, Jackson, Dahlien and Turner, who participated in the 2025 Futures Camp and are now part of the senior team roster.

This is a young group, with an average age of 24.1 and an average of 6.6 caps per player. Taking it a step further, if you don’t include Rodman or Croix Bethune (who was part of the gold medal winning team at the 2024 Paris Olympics), the roster averages five caps per player.

U.S. Women’s National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 6) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 4), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; 0)

DEFENDERS (8): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 5/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 9/1), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current; 1/1), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 9/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 7/0), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 4/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 2/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 2/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit; 5/0), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 11/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 0/0), Lo’eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current; 4/0), Sally Menti (Seattle Reign FC; 0/0), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 11/5)

FORWARDS (7): Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; 0/0), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC; 1/0), Trinity Rodman (Unattached; 47/11), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 15/2), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 12/4), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 13/4), Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0)