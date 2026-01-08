Everything You Need to Know About the Washington QB Transfer Portal Controversy

College football is confusing, isn't it?

Within one week of reportedly signing a new contract to return to the program for his junior season, Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. announced that he's entering the transfer portal, which has created bedlam across the sport and led to endless questions.

Here's everything you need to know about the unfolding situation between Williams and the Huskies.

Who is Demond Williams Jr.?

Williams, a four-star recruit, has spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Washington (2024-25), with him serving as the Huskies' primary quarterback this season. In what was a 9-4 season (5-4 in Big Ten play), Williams totaled 3,065 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 161.0 passer rating, while completing 69.5% of his passes. He also rushed for 611 yards and six touchdowns.

What happened?

On Jan. 2, Williams reportedly signed a $4 million pact to return to the Huskies for the 2026 season.

What followed?

On Jan. 6, Williams announced in an Instagram post that he's now entering the transfer portal despite signing a deal with Washington. As part of the post, Williams wrote: "I have to do what is best for me and my future."

Williams planned to enter the portal with a "do not contact" tag, per ESPN, implying that the Washington QB already had a specific destination in mind.

Curiously, despite this announcement, Williams had not actually filed the paperwork necessary with Washington's compliance offers in order to enter the transfer portal prior to his Instagram post, per the Athletic. Williams has not yet submitted the paperwork even after the announcement, according to that report.

The Beau Pribula factor

According to FOX Sports' College Football Reporter Bruce Feldman, the former Missouri and Penn State quarterback, who's in the transfer portal, visited Washington in the wake of the 19-year-old Williams wanting to enter the portal. If Williams left, Pribula, a senior, would presumably be the Huskies' 2026 starting quarterback.

Washington considering legal action

The Huskies aren't letting Williams enter the portal after signing his new contract and are planning "to pursue legal avenues" and have been in touch with the Big Ten Conference about the matter, according to Yahoo Sports.

This is unprecedented territory.

