College Football
ACC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
College Football

ACC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year

Published Sep. 11, 2024 11:54 a.m. ET

The ACC has a rich history of competitive football, producing numerous championship teams and legendary players. Check out the complete list of ACC football champions including the year and team.

ACC Football Champions

  • 2023: Florida State
  • 2022: Clemson
  • 2021: Pittsburgh
  • 2020: Clemson
  • 2019: Clemson
  • 2018: Clemson
  • 2017: Clemson
  • 2016: Clemson
  • 2015: Clemson
  • 2014: Florida State
  • 2013: Florida State
  • 2012: Florida State
  • 2011: Clemson
  • 2010: Virginia Tech

Is the Clemson dynasty over after 34-3 loss to Georgia? | Joel Klatt Show

Is the Clemson dynasty over after 34-3 loss to Georgia? | Joel Klatt Show
ADVERTISEMENT
  • 2009: Georgia Tech
  • 2008: Virginia Tech
  • 2007: Virginia Tech
  • 2006: Wake Forest
  • 2005: Florida State
  • 2004: Virginia Tech
  • 2003: Florida State
  • 2002: Florida State
  • 2001: Maryland
  • 2000: Florida State
  • 1999: Florida State
  • 1998: Florida State and Georgia Tech
  • 1997: Florida State
  • 1996: Florida State
  • 1995: Florida State and Virginia
  • 1994: Florida State
  • 1993: Florida State
  • 1992: Florida State
  • 1991: Clemson
  • 1990: Georgia Tech
  • 1989: Virginia and Duke
  • 1988: Clemson
  • 1987: Clemson
  • 1986: Clemson
  • 1985: Maryland
  • 1984: Maryland
  • 1983: Maryland
  • 1982: Clemson
  • 1981: Clemson
  • 1980: North Carolina
  • 1979: NC State
  • 1978: Clemson
  • 1977: North Carolina
  • 1976: Maryland
  • 1975: Maryland
  • 1974: Maryland
  • 1973: NC State
  • 1972: North Carolina
  • 1971: North Carolina
  • 1970: Wake Forest
  • 1969: South Carolina
  • 1968: NC State
  • 1967: Clemson
  • 1966: Clemson
  • 1965: Clemson and NC State
  • 1964: NC State
  • 1963: North Carolina and NC State
  • 1962: Duke
  • 1961: Duke
  • 1960: Duke
  • 1959: Clemson
  • 1958: Clemson
  • 1957: NC State
  • 1956: Clemson
  • 1955: Duke and Maryland
  • 1954: Duke
  • 1953: Duke and Maryland

Who has won the most ACC Championships?

Clemson has won the most ACC Championships with 21 titles. Below is a list of titles for each ACC school:

  • Clemson - 21
  • Florida State - 16
  • Maryland - 9
  • Duke - 7
  • NC State - 7
  • North Carolina - 5
  • Virginia Tech - 4
  • Georgia Tech - 2
  • Wake Forest - 2
  • Virginia - 2
  • Pittsburgh - 1
  • South Carolina - 1 
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Has Texas established itself among CFB's elite? Joel Klatt's Week 2 takeaways

Has Texas established itself among CFB's elite? Joel Klatt's Week 2 takeaways

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes