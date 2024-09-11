College Football
College Football
ACC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Published Sep. 11, 2024 11:54 a.m. ET
The ACC has a rich history of competitive football, producing numerous championship teams and legendary players. Check out the complete list of ACC football champions including the year and team.
ACC Football Champions
- 2023: Florida State
- 2022: Clemson
- 2021: Pittsburgh
- 2020: Clemson
- 2019: Clemson
- 2018: Clemson
- 2017: Clemson
- 2016: Clemson
- 2015: Clemson
- 2014: Florida State
- 2013: Florida State
- 2012: Florida State
- 2011: Clemson
- 2010: Virginia Tech
- 2009: Georgia Tech
- 2008: Virginia Tech
- 2007: Virginia Tech
- 2006: Wake Forest
- 2005: Florida State
- 2004: Virginia Tech
- 2003: Florida State
- 2002: Florida State
- 2001: Maryland
- 2000: Florida State
- 1999: Florida State
- 1998: Florida State and Georgia Tech
- 1997: Florida State
- 1996: Florida State
- 1995: Florida State and Virginia
- 1994: Florida State
- 1993: Florida State
- 1992: Florida State
- 1991: Clemson
- 1990: Georgia Tech
- 1989: Virginia and Duke
- 1988: Clemson
- 1987: Clemson
- 1986: Clemson
- 1985: Maryland
- 1984: Maryland
- 1983: Maryland
- 1982: Clemson
- 1981: Clemson
- 1980: North Carolina
- 1979: NC State
- 1978: Clemson
- 1977: North Carolina
- 1976: Maryland
- 1975: Maryland
- 1974: Maryland
- 1973: NC State
- 1972: North Carolina
- 1971: North Carolina
- 1970: Wake Forest
- 1969: South Carolina
- 1968: NC State
- 1967: Clemson
- 1966: Clemson
- 1965: Clemson and NC State
- 1964: NC State
- 1963: North Carolina and NC State
- 1962: Duke
- 1961: Duke
- 1960: Duke
- 1959: Clemson
- 1958: Clemson
- 1957: NC State
- 1956: Clemson
- 1955: Duke and Maryland
- 1954: Duke
- 1953: Duke and Maryland
Who has won the most ACC Championships?
Clemson has won the most ACC Championships with 21 titles. Below is a list of titles for each ACC school:
- Clemson - 21
- Florida State - 16
- Maryland - 9
- Duke - 7
- NC State - 7
- North Carolina - 5
- Virginia Tech - 4
- Georgia Tech - 2
- Wake Forest - 2
- Virginia - 2
- Pittsburgh - 1
- South Carolina - 1
