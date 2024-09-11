College Football ACC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year Published Sep. 11, 2024 11:54 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The ACC has a rich history of competitive football, producing numerous championship teams and legendary players. Check out the complete list of ACC football champions including the year and team.

ACC Football Champions

Is the Clemson dynasty over after 34-3 loss to Georgia? | Joel Klatt Show

2009: Georgia Tech

2008: Virginia Tech

2007: Virginia Tech

2006: Wake Forest

2005: Florida State

2004: Virginia Tech

2003: Florida State

2002: Florida State

2001: Maryland

2000: Florida State

1999: Florida State

1998: Florida State and Georgia Tech

1997: Florida State

1996: Florida State

1995: Florida State and Virginia

1994: Florida State

1993: Florida State

1992: Florida State

1991: Clemson

1990: Georgia Tech

1989: Virginia and Duke

1988: Clemson

1987: Clemson

1986: Clemson

1985: Maryland

1984: Maryland

1983: Maryland

1982: Clemson

1981: Clemson

1980: North Carolina

1979: NC State

1978: Clemson

1977: North Carolina

1976: Maryland

1975: Maryland

1974: Maryland

1973: NC State

1972: North Carolina

1971: North Carolina

1970: Wake Forest

1969: South Carolina

1968: NC State

1967: Clemson

1966: Clemson

1965: Clemson and NC State

1964: NC State

1963: North Carolina and NC State

1962: Duke

1961: Duke

1960: Duke

1959: Clemson

1958: Clemson

1957: NC State

1956: Clemson

1955: Duke and Maryland

1954: Duke

1953: Duke and Maryland

Who has won the most ACC Championships?

Clemson has won the most ACC Championships with 21 titles. Below is a list of titles for each ACC school:

Clemson - 21

Florida State - 16

Maryland - 9

Duke - 7

NC State - 7

North Carolina - 5

Virginia Tech - 4

Georgia Tech - 2

Wake Forest - 2

Virginia - 2

Pittsburgh - 1

South Carolina - 1

