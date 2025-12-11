The Big Picture: MVP-Worthy Season Has Matthew Stafford on Hall of Fame Trajectory

Matthew Stafford is delivering one of his strongest statistical seasons in his 17-year NFL career. At age 37, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback is playing so well, in fact, that he's considered a top contender to win his first league MVP award.

"I’ll let all that other stuff take care of itself," Stafford said. "It’s not something that’s difficult for me to compartmentalize. That’s the whole position. That’s what this whole job is. I’m here, I’m all-in when I’m here. I am all-in on a walkthrough or a practice. I go home and I’ve got a family, I’m a dad and a husband. There’s not a lot of time in the day to think about other things, to be honest with you."

In terms of the MVP chase, Stafford leads the league in passing touchdowns (35), passer rating (113.1), touchdown to interception ratio (8.8) and completions of at least 20 yards (50). He’s fourth in passing yards (3,354).

On a broader scale, Stafford’s heater of a season has improved his chances to reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame once his playing career is over.

Stafford needs seven touchdown passes to pass Ben Rothlisberger (418) and move into eighth place all time. He is No. 8 all time in passing yards (63,136) and needs 278 more to pass Philip Rivers (63,440) and move into seventh place on the NFL list. Rivers, however, came out of retirement this week after a five-year absence and is set to suit up for the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

Drew Brees, Eli Manning and Rivers are semifinalists for the Hall of Fame this year. Roethlisberger and Cam Newton will be eligible for the 2027 class, while Tom Brady and Matt Ryan are eligible for the 2028 class.

Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his first year with the team and has career numbers that profile him as a Hall of Fame candidate. However, he has never been named to an All-Pro team and has earned just two invitations to the Pro Bowl. Stafford also has not been named to an All-Decade team.

His performance this season proves that he can still play at a high level, and he has a year remaining on a contract that will pay him $40 million in 2026. Once Stafford decides to hang up his cleats, he’s already put together a résumé that will give him a legitimate chance to make the Hall of Fame once he becomes eligible five years after his career.

While Stafford might want to continue playing for a couple more years, the Rams do have two first-round picks in the 2026 draft and could look to select his eventual replacement. The Rams have drafted just one quarterback during head coach Sean McVay’s tenure, so maybe he'll continue to ride with Stafford.

"When that guy’s our quarterback, everybody believes we always have a chance," McVay said. "There’s such a reverence and a respect. I’ve referenced this before: He has such great humility, but he’s the man at the same time. That is an incredible way to be able to balance it. That’s authentic to who Matthew is."

In his 17th season, Stafford came blazing out of the chute and hasn't slowed down. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

For Stafford, the praise is appreciated, but he’s focused on winning another Super Bowl. And that means taking care of business in the final four weeks of the regular season, securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

At 10-3, the Rams are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC and, according to Next Gen Stats, they have a 46% chance of clinching the No. 1 seed. Los Angeles can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Detroit (8-5) on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX), which would be L.A.’s seventh postseason appearance under McVay.

Stafford, of course, spent his first 12 NFL seasons with the Lions, totaling 45,109 passing yards and 296 passing touchdowns, both tops in franchise history. He is 1-2, including the playoffs, when facing his former team.

After the Lions, the Rams face their toughest remaining game the following week on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (10-3), who they narrowly defeated 21-19 at SoFi Stadium in Week 11. The Rams then finish the season on the road against the scuffling Atlanta Falcons and at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Last summer, Stafford spent training camp watching from the sidelines with a balky back, unsure if he would be able to get on the field during the regular season, let alone play at an MVP level with a chance of winning another title.

But with four games left, all possibilities remain available in what has been a magical season for Stafford, one that could result in his first MVP award and cement his Hall of Fame status.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.