How Tom Brady, NFL GMs View Indiana's Fernando Mendoza: 'Love Everything About His Game'

Fernando Mendoza became the first player in Indiana's history to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. Now, he might be the first player from Indiana to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in nearly 90 years.

The Indiana star is not only being viewed as the top quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he might be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer said based on his conversations with numerous general managers.

"They said, going into the year, for the most part, people had him going in the second round, maybe top of the third. But right now, he's clear-cut the top player in the draft. as far as if someone needs a quarterback," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Sunday. "He's the top quarterback prospect out there.

"Everyone likes his leadership, poise in the pocket and he's done such a great job to really elevate his status. A lot of teams said he's the top player in this draft."

Mendoza has seen his draft stock rise as he's helped Indiana go 13-0 and win its first Big Ten championship in 58 years. Three scouts and two team executives recently told FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano that they all view Mendoza as a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback in the upcoming draft class to earn that distinction.

Mendoza, who transferred to Indiana ahead of the 2025 season, threw for 2,980 yards as he led the nation in touchdown passes (33) and ranked first in yards per attempt among power conference quarterbacks (9.4). He was also sixth in completion percentage (71.5), showing good accuracy for much of the season to go with a capable rushing ability (240 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns).

Tom Brady likes all of that from Mendoza's game, but there's another thing about the Indiana quarterback that he likes above all else.

"I love everything about his game," Brady said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "Certainly, his leadership is what stands out to me. It's his relatability to his teammates. He's overcome a lot of things in his career. He's a Miami kid, went to Cal and Indiana, going to a program that hasn't won anything in forever. What he's done this season was so impressive. I'm happy for him."

Brady isn't the only former quarterback that Mendoza has a fan in, either.

"He always seemed to be questioned. Can they beat Iowa? Can they beat Ohio State? Well, you know what, maybe they can," Terry Bradshaw said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "He played so well in big games. He's got a great touch on the ball, like you had, Tom. His deep ball is beautiful."

