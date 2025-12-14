National Football League
'FOX NFL Sunday' Crew Debates Whether The Chiefs' Dynasty Has Come to an End
'FOX NFL Sunday' Crew Debates Whether The Chiefs' Dynasty Has Come to an End

Updated Dec. 14, 2025 1:05 p.m. ET

Heading into Week 15, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in real danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and desperately need a win to try and avoid what some are calling the end of an NFL dynasty.

Terry Bradshaw and Charles Woodson revealed their predictions about the Chiefs' future on "FOX NFL Sunday."

"I think they're out [of the postseason]," Bradshaw said. "When you lose three starting offensive linemen, when your running back has been out for a long period of time, when your receivers are not there … there's no continuity in your offense. The quarterback is trying to do it [all] on his own. They're not finished. Now, they are this year. 

"But they said the [Pittsburgh] Steelers in the 70s were finished after we won two in a row. So we took two years off and they [were] saying, ‘Get rid of them!’ And then we won two more. I see that happening in Kansas City."

However, Woodson doesn't believe the Chiefs' season is over based on their remaining schedule. 

"First of all, they've got the [Los Angeles] Chargers today. Kansas City is beat up, but then so are the Chargers and so is their offensive line. I look at what [Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] did to Houston last week in terms of sending that pressure. They're gonna send the pressure after [Justin] Herbert today. He's nursing [a hand injury].

"I think the Chiefs win today … then [they have the Tennessee] Titans, [Denver] Broncos, [Las Vegas] Raiders. All winnable games. I can see Kansas City winning out and somehow sneaking in the back door. I know they need some other things to happen, but they can find themselves right back in the playoff."

K.C. will be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss, a win by the Buffalo Bills (9-4), who are facing the New England Patriots (11-2), and wins by two of these three teams: the Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kansas City went 15-2 last season en route to its third consecutive Super Bowl. The Chiefs, who own a 57-18 record in the AFC West during head coach Andy Reid’s tenure, will not win the division in 2025 after taking home nine straight titles. If they finish with a losing record in the division, it would be the first time since 2013, Reid's first season in K.C.

[MORE: NFL Confidential: Scouts, Execs on What's Wrong with Chiefs and If They Can Fix It]

Mahomes and the Chiefs (6-7) host the Chargers (9-4) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET).

