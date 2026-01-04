Jay Glazer: Matt Ryan Discussing 'Significant Role' in Falcons Front Office

On last week's edition of "FOX NFL Kickoff," FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer revealed that Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has been having conversations with former team quarterback Matt Ryan about returning to the franchise in a "front-office role." Per Glazer, Ryan was "seriously considering it."

On this week's edition of "FOX NFL Kickoff," Glazer provided more insight into how Ryan's potential role would impact Atlanta's front office.

"I think it has a big implication. First of all, Matt is still talking with the Atlanta Falcons, and it's for a significant role in that front office," Glazer said about Ryan and the Falcons. "That does affect what happens with the general manager. It does affect what happens with the head coach."

While the Falcons have won three consecutive games, they're 7-9 this season and have now missed the playoffs and posted a losing record for the eighth consecutive season. The Falcons are 15-18 under current head coach Raheem Morris (2024-present) and a combined 36-48 since general manager Terry Fontenot took over in 2021.

Ryan, who was selected by Atlanta with the No. 3 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Boston College, spent the first 14 seasons of his NFL career with the Falcons (2018-21). He's first in franchise history with 59,735 passing yards, 120 wins as a starter and 367 touchdowns.

Most notably, the Falcons won the NFC in 2016, with Ryan winning MVP honors. The four-time Pro Bowler played the last season of his career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. As for Ryan's entire career, he's ninth in NFL history with 62,792 career passing yards and 10th with 381 passing touchdowns.

Atlanta closes out the 2025 NFL regular season with a home matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Though both teams are out of postseason contention, the winner will determine who wins the NFC South. If the Falcons win, the Carolina Panthers go to the playoffs. If the Saints win, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go.

