2026 NFL Draft: Which 10 Teams Reeled in the Most Talent in This Year's Class?

In the days following the NFL Draft, every fan base is over the moon about their favorite team's selections. You'll hear that many teams have filled their top needs and are now ready to make a run for the playoffs or the Lombardi Trophy just because they made the right picks.

However, as we all want to be optimistic that these young prospects will pan out, only so many teams can say they had a great 2026 draft. But a great draft class can help catapult a team into contention. Just ask the New England Patriots, who went from 4-13 to AFC champions, after I ranked their haul in the 2025 NFL Draft the best in the league. The team that was right behind them on that list? The Seattle Seahawks, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

This year, some of the top draft classes by team might seem more loaded than last year's. Six teams had at least two first-round picks, while the New York Jets made three first-round selections as they were a part of eight trades on the opening night of the NFL Draft.

So, which teams had the best hauls in the 2026 NFL Draft? Here's my top 10:

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rueben Bain Jr. was considered one of the steals of the draft. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Picks: Rueben Bain Jr., edge rusher, Miami (Fla.) (No. 15 overall pick); Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri (46); Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State (84); Keionte Scott, DB, Miami (Fla.) (116); Demonte Capehart, DT Clemson (155); Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame (160); Bauer Sharp, TE, LSU (185)

Top needs entering draft: OLB, LB, TE

Best pick: Hurst

In need of pass rush help, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got one of the most productive edge rushers in the draft in Rueben Bain. Yep, the Miami product has short arms, but I covered Melvin Ingram when he played for the Chargers and he was highly productive with a similar frame. The best pick for Tampa Bay, though, was Ted Hurst. A couple of scouts I spoke with said he was the most underrated player in the draft. One scout compared Hurst’s skill set to George Pickens. And the fact that Hurst played for a former head coach in Hugh Jackson at Georgia State should help in the transition. Keionte Scott is a fierce competitor who should find his way onto the field early in his rookie season.

9. Baltimore Ravens

Vega Ioane was widely viewed as the top interior offensive lineman in this year's class.. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Picks: Vega Ioane, G, Penn State (No. 14 overall pick; Zion Young, edge rusher, Missouri (45); Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC (80); Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana (115); Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU (133); Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke (162); Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama (173); Adam Randall, RB, Clemson (174); Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State (211); Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan (250); Evan Beersten, G, Northwestern (253)

Top three needs entering draft: OL, WR, TE

Best pick: Ioane

The Baltimore Ravens got one of the most complete offensive linemen in the draft in Vega Ioane, whose physicality and toughness are a perfect fit for the organization’s no-nonsense philosophy. Young is an explosive player with elite physical tools who should help fill Baltimore’s obvious need to add juice to the pass rush, pairing with free agency addition Trey Hendrickson. Elijah Sarratt is a big, crafty receiver who knows how to get open.

8. Miami Dolphins

Can Kadyn Proctor help Miami fix its problems along the offensive line?(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Picks: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama (No. 12 overall pick); Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State (27); Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (43); Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech (87); Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State (87); Chris Bell, WR, Louisville (94); Trey Moore, LB, Texas (130); Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt (138); Michael Taaffe, S, Texas (158); Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri (177); Seydou Traore, TE, Mississippi State (180); DJ Campbell, G, Texas (200); Max Llewellyn, DE, Iowa (238)

Top three needs: WR, CB, OLB

Best pick: Rodriguez

Chris Johnson is a great pickup late in the first round as a cerebral cover corner with good ball skills. But Jacob Rodriguez stands out because of his production and ability to emerge as the green-dot signal caller of the Miami Dolphins' defense, like his comp coming out of college in former Texas Tech standout and Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas. Chris Bell would have been a first-rounder if he hadn’t suffered an ACL tear in his final year at Louisville and he fills an obvious need in a receiver room that lost Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

7. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles took Makai Lemon with their first-round selection. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Picks: Makai Lemon, WR, USC (No. 20 overall pick); Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt (54); Markell Bell, OT, Miami (Fla.) (68); Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State (178); Micah Morris, G, Georgia Tech (207); Colse Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech (244); Uar Bernard, DT, International Pathway Program (251); Keyshawn James-Newby, DE, Nex Mexico (252)

Top three needs entering draft: Edge, OL, TE

Best pick: Stowers

Makai Lemon is a good fit for new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s version of the West Coast offense, providing insurance for the inevitable departure of A.J. Brown via trade. Eli Stowers is a versatile pass catcher who understands how to find the soft spots in zones and could be an eventual successor for Dallas Goedert. I also love the versatility that Cole Payton provides. Scouts I spoke with believed Payton was one of the most underrated prospects in the draft. Bernard ran a 4.63-second, 40-yard time and posted a 39-inch vertical jump at 6-foot-3 and 309 pounds.

6. New York Giants

Some had Arvell Reese as the top overall player in the 2026 NFL Draft. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Picks: Arvell Reese, edge rusher, Ohio State (No. 5 overall pick); Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (Fla.) (10); Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee (37); Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame (74); Bobby Jamison-Travis, DT, Auburn (186); J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois (192); Jack Kelly, LB, BYU (193)

Top needs entering draft: DB, DT, G, WR

Best pick: Hood

New head coach John Harbaugh established an identity with how he will build the New York Giants, from the inside out, by selecting the most athletic pass rusher in Arvell Reese and edge pass protector (Francis Mauigoa) to protect Jaxon Dart in Mauigoa. Colton Hood fills a major need for defensive backs who can cover in the back end defensively. Malachi Fields offers nuance and maturity to develop into a solid contributor opposite Malik Nabors. Jack Kelly has the athletic skill set to find work on special teams and eventually contribute on defense.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Will Drew Allar see snaps at quarterback this year for Pittsburgh? (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Picks: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State (No. 21 overall); Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama (47); Drew Allar, QB, Penn State (76); Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia (85); Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa (96); Kaden Weiten, WR, Iowa (121); Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana (169); Gabe Rubio, DE, Notre Dame (210); Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma (224); Eli Heidenreich, RB, Oklahoma (230)

Top needs entering draft: QB, WR, G, S

Best pick: Allar

With no answer from Aaron Rodgers and when (or if) he returns for a second season, the Pittsburgh Steelers grabbed Drew Allar, who struggled in his final season with the Nittany Lions but has the traits for head coach Mike McCarthy to develop. I also like the athletic upside of Max Iheanachor as a future blindside protector who provides insurance should Broderick Jones struggle to return from a neck injury. Bernard is a cat-quick route runner who can make plays after the catch and should develop into a productive slot receiver in McCarthy’s offensive scheme. Gennings Dunker’s mullet has gained fame, but his ability to run block should help him earn a starting job up front in the interior of Pittsburgh’s offensive line.

4. Cleveland Browns

KC Concepcion was taken by the Browns with their second first-round selection. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Picks: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah (No. 9 overall pick); KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M (24); Denzel Boston, WR, Washington (39); Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo (58); Aubtin Barber, OT, Florida (86); Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama (146); Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati (170); Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas (182); Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU (248)

Top needs entering draft: OT, QB, WR, Edge

Best pick: Boston

Whether it’s Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson or Dillon Gabriel emerging as the starter, the Cleveland Browns did a nice job of building the offense around the quarterback position. Concepcion is one of the best receivers in the draft after the catch, while the big-bodied Boston is one of the best jump-ball receivers among this year’s rookie crop of receivers. The Browns grabbing Boston in the second round was a steal. Cleveland also secured another prospect with first-round grades in McNeil-Warren. And of course, it’s the Browns so why not take another developmental QB prospect on Day 3 in Green?

3. New York Jets

David Bailey was taken by the Jets with the No. 2 overall pick. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Picks: David Bailey, edge rusher, Texas Tech (No. 2 overall pick); Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (16); Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana (30); D'Angelo Ponds, CB (50); Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State (103); Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (110); Anez Cooper, G, Miami (Fla.) (188); VJ Payne, S, Kansas State (228)

Top three needs entering draft: QB, WR, Edge

Best pick: Sadiq

The New York Jets needed talent and competency more than anything from this year’s draft. And New York grabbed solid prospects throughout the draft, starting with the most polished pass rusher in David Bailey, the most explosive tight end in Kenyon Sadiq and the best receiver after the catch in Omar Cooper, who some scouts labeled "Deebo Samuel lite." Ponds might be pound-for-pound the best corner in this year’s draft, with his 5-8 size the only reason he fell to the second round. New York grabbed a developmental QB prospect on Day 3 in Cade Klubnik and Darrell Jackson should develop into a productive interior pass rusher.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

Will Fernando Mendoza turn things around in Las Vegas? (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Picks: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana (No. 1 overall pick); Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona (38); Keyron Crawford, DE, Auburn (67); Trey Zuhn III, C, Texas A&M (91); Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee (101); Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas (122); Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona (150); Hezekiah Masses, CB, Cal (175); Malik Benson, WR, Oregon (195); Brendan Cleevland, DT, North Carolina State, (229)

Top three needs entering draft: QB, WR, DL, DB

Best pick: Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders got one of the best overall players in the draft and the long-term answer at quarterback for the next decade, so that puts the Raiders near the top of the list. But they also added players that can develop into solid contributors throughout the draft, including a first-round talent that dropped to the fourth round due to injury in Jermod McCoy, a playmaking safety in Treydan Stukes and a home run hitter at running back in Washington. Keyron Crawford also adds explosiveness to the Las Vegas pass rush. Combine this draft with the splashes the Raiders made in free agency and Las Vegas could make some noise in the AFC West.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Was Caleb Downs the steal of the draft? (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Picks: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State (No. 11 overall pick); Malachi Lawrence, edge rusher, UCF (23); Jaishawn Barham, edge rusher, Michigan (93); Dew Shelton, OT, Penn State (112); Devin Moore, CB, Florida (114); LT Overton, edge rusher, Alabama (137); Anthony Smith, WR, East Carolina (218)

Top three needs entering draft: Edge, LB, CB

Best pick: Downs

The Dallas Cowboys got a player who some scouts rated the top overall player in the draft by trading up one spot to No. 11 in Caleb Downs, who immediately upgrades a Dallas defense that will deploy more defensive backs under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. And they added one of the best pass rushers available in the draft in Malachi Lawrence. In all, the Cowboys selected five defensive players and three pass rushers. One of the worst defenses in 2025 should be much improved in the upcoming season.