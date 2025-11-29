Dave Portnoy, Urban Meyer Put $1,000 in NIL Funds on Ohio-State Michigan Showdown

It's the last Saturday of the college football regular season, which means it's time for Ohio State and Michigan to clash heads. And for Dave Portnoy and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, it means that money is on the line.

Portnoy, a Michigan alum and founder of Barstool Sports, explained that he and Meyer would make a $1,000 bet on the game, with the winner donating the funds to the other team's NIL fund.

"So, here's what we're going to do: $1,000 donation to each school's NIL," Portnoy said on Week 14's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff." "So, we're going to get an Urban Meyer check made out to the University of Michigan football program."

But Meyer is confident that the Buckeyes' football program will be getting more resources.

"You won't cash my check. I'm going to cash your check," Meyer said.

The Buckeyes are looking to snap a four-game losing streak to the Wolverines. However, with Meyer as head coach (2012-18), Ohio State won each of its seven games against Michigan.

Ohio State enters the game 11-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Ten play, holding the No. 1 ranking in the country. Michigan, meanwhile, is 9-2 overall and 7-1 in conference play, ranked No. 15 nationally.

Catch the ranked matchup between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!