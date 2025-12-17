2025 College Football Playoff Odds: Field Favored Over Top 5 Seeds

One could look at the College Football Playoff as the Big Ten's best vs. everybody.

The top seed in the field belongs to Indiana, the second seed belongs to Ohio State and the fifth seed belongs to Oregon. That's three teams in the top five.

Not too shabby.

Joining those three Big Ten squads in the top five are No. 3 Georgia (SEC) and No. 4 Texas Tech (Big 12).

So, how do the top five stack up against the rest of the field? Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 17.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

No. 1 Indiana vs. The Field

The Field: -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)

Indiana: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

What to know: Indiana is 13-0 entering the CFP, including a Big Ten title game win over then-No. 1 Ohio State. The Hoosiers have two wins over Playoff teams this season — that 13-10 defeat of OSU and a 30-20 win at Oregon on Oct. 11. The Hoosiers have a first-round bye.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. The Field

The Field: -265 (bet $10 to win $13.77 total)

Ohio State: +215 (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

What to know: OSU (12-1) has that single loss to Indiana so far this year. It does not have a win over a team in the Playoff field, but did beat then-No. 1 Texas to open the season, and also beat then-No. 15 Michigan in "The Game." The Buckeyes have a first-round bye.

No. 3 Georgia vs. The Field

The Field: -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)

Georgia: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

What to know: Georgia (12-1) has three games against Playoff teams on its ledger, twice facing Alabama and once facing Ole Miss. It lost to Bama on Sept. 27 (24-21), beat Ole Miss on Oct. 18 (43-35), then exacted revenge on the Tide in the SEC title game on Dec. 6 (28-7). The Bulldogs have a first-round bye.

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. The Field

The Field: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)

Texas Tech: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

What to know: Texas Tech (12-1) has not faced a team in the Playoff field this season. It has two wins over ranked BYU — one came in the Big 12 title game — and a win over a ranked Utah squad back in September. The Red Raiders have a first-round bye.

No. 5 Oregon vs. The Field

The Field: -1600 (bet $10 to win $10.63 total)

Oregon: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

What to know: Oregon (11-1) finished third in the Big Ten behind Indiana and Ohio State. It beat then-No. 3 Penn State on Sept. 27 (30-24 OT) and lost to Indiana on Oct. 11 (30-20). The Ducks are huge favorites over No. 12 James Madison in the CFP first round.