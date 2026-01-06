Steve Phelps Resigns As NASCAR Commissioner

NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps resigned from his NASCAR position following a 20-year career.

During his time with the league, he helped guide the sport into the new media age, as well as through the COVID pandemic. His time ended with a contentious lawsuit that exposed his texts critical of NASCAR drivers, team owners and his own bosses.

Phelps’ personal texts became public during the antitrust lawsuit brought by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports against NASCAR. The lawsuit culminated with a settlement following eight days of trial testimony.

NASCAR announced Phelps' departure Tuesday morning, indicating it was his decision and that he will leave his role at the end of January. He had just started the role as commissioner last year, a role that allowed him to focus on big-picture projects and the trajectory of the sport, while Steve O’Donnell handled day-to-day operations as president.

O’Donnell remains president and no other leadership changes were announced.

"As a lifelong race fan, it gives me immense pride to have served as NASCAR’s first Commissioner and to lead our great sport through so many incredible challenges, opportunities and firsts over my 20 years," Phelps, who served as NASCAR president from 2018-25, said in a statement. "Our sport is built on the passion of our fans, the dedication of our teams and partners and the commitment of our wonderful employees.

"It has been an honor to help synthesize the enthusiasm of long-standing NASCAR stakeholders with that of new entrants to our ecosystem, such as media partners, auto manufacturers, track operators, and incredible racing talent."

NASCAR Chairman Jim France praised Phelps’ contributions to the sport.

Phelps helped lead NASCAR’s marketing efforts over the last two decades and led NASCAR as it negotiated its current 2025-31 media rights deal. He also led the sport as it was one of the first sports to return to action during the COVID pandemic, with it completing a full 38-race season.

"Steve will forever be remembered as one of NASCAR’s most impactful leaders," France said. "For decades he has worked tirelessly to thrill fans, support teams and execute a vision for the sport that has treated us all to some of the greatest moments in our nearly 80-year history.

"It’s been an honor to work alongside him in achieving the impossible, like being the first sport to return during COVID, or in delivering the unimaginable by launching new races in the L.A. Memorial Coliseum and NASCAR’s first-ever street race in downtown Chicago. Steve leaves NASCAR with a transformative legacy of innovation and collaboration with an unrelenting growth mindset."

France had stood by Phelps despite texts that emerged during the antitrust litigation.

Phelps expressed his frustration that one of France’s proposals for the new charter agreement was "insanity," as Phelps tried to push for at least some of the teams' biggest priorities during negotiations.

The texts also included Phelps’ frustration with NASCAR Cup drivers and owners competing in the SRX Series, saying: "These guys are just plain stupid. Need to put a knife in this trash series."

But the texts that caused the biggest blowback — and likely would be difficult for him to ever overcome as far as public perception and respectability from the fanbase — were ones that Phelps wrote about revered team owner Richard Childress after Childress did an interview on SiriusXM where he questioned who would benefit from a possible media rights deal.

"Childress needs to be taken out back and flogged. He’s a stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR," Phelps wrote in the text.

Later in the chain, Phelps wrote: "If he’s that angry (and apparently he is) sign your charter extension and sell. He’s not smart — is a dinosaur — and a malcontent. ... Total ass-clown."

Childress has threatened legal action over the texts.

During his testimony in court, Phelps said he was contacted about the PGA commissioner’s role and after one meeting, he took his name out of the running. Phelps was born in Vermont and grew up as a race fan. His sports industry experience includes a stint at the NFL.

Ironically, Phelps is viewed within the sport as someone who worked tirelessly to negotiate a charter agreement that would work for teams and NASCAR and avoid the litigation that ultimately consumed the final 15 months of his tenure.

"As I embark on new pursuits in sports and other industries, I want to thank the many colleagues, friends, and especially the fans that have played such an important and motivational role in my career," Phelps said. "Words cannot fully convey the deep appreciation I have for this life-changing experience, for the trust of the France family, and for having a place in NASCAR’s amazing history."

