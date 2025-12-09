What's Next: What Should the Phillies Do After Kyle Schwarber's New Deal?

Kyle Schwarber is where he was always expected to go – right back where he belongs.

The superstar slugger/designated hitter reportedly agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies during the Winter Meetings on Tuesday. Schwarber was one of the marquee free agents of this year’s class. He opted to remain in Philly, where he has been idolized since joining the organization four years ago, despite the handful of offers he fielded this offseason, including interest from his hometown Cincinnati Reds.

Schwarber is a clubhouse anchor coming off a career year in which he led the National League in home runs, paced the majors in RBI, and won All-Star Game MVP honors in a dramatic swing-off, all while playing 162 games. He finished second in NL MVP voting. Schwarber will earn $30 million annually for the next five years, taking him through his age-37 season. He becomes the second-highest paid designated hitter in the major leagues, behind only Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Here’s what’s next for the Phillies, Schwarber, and the rest of the free-agent market after his big pay day:

What’s Next for Phillies

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Re-signing Schwarber was the team’s top priority this winter, and it’s impossible to overstate how crucial it was that president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski got the deal done. It would’ve been difficult to map out a pivot for the Phillies had Schwarber signed elsewhere, both in terms of talent and significance to the fan base. There is simply no other free-agent slugger that can do what Schwarber does at the plate – he ranked in the 100th percentile in hard-hit rate this year — and within the clubhouse walls. Schwarber is the connective tissue of the Phillies, the veteran who helped lift Orion Kerkering’s spirits following the reliever’s error that caused the Phillies to be eliminated from the playoffs.

"He's so different than most of the guys I've ever been around because he's a great player," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said on Tuesday. "And he knows how to bring the heartbeat of the clubhouse down when things are going rough. Not only the clubhouse, but individuals as well. He's just a huge part of our ball club."

And beyond all of that, Schwarber staying in Philly keeps its championship window alive.

After falling short in the postseason again, the Phillies faced difficult decisions this offseason with their top players becoming free agents, as well as with the uncertain futures of their star players. Catcher J.T. Realmuto and left-hander Ranger Suarez are exploring the market. Bryce Harper is coming off a season in which he recorded his lowest career OPS since 2016, and even though he was still solid, he wasn’t elite. Ace Zack Wheeler is recovering from thoracic-outlet syndrome surgery. Given all of those unknowns, it was more important than anything else to re-sign Schwarber and stabilize the roster.

Now, the Phillies must focus on upgrading their outfield, as well as bolstering their bullpen. After Schwarber’s deal, will the Phillies keep spending in free agency – targeting someone like outfielder Kyle Tucker – or will they focus on the trade market? There is still work to do in Philly, and Schwarber staying put was just the first, most crucial, step.

What’s Next for Schwarber

(Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

As special as Schwarber’s walk year was, it would be unrealistic for the Phillies to expect him to hit 56 home runs every season for the next five years. But Schwarber made favorable changes to his zone swing rate and mentality at the plate ahead of the 2025 season, and his consistent production is something the Phillies can count on. This past season, Schwarber focused on swinging at pitches that are in the zone rather than working deeper counts. It led to an increase in his zone rate from 60.6% in 2024 to 64.1% in 2025. With improved plate discipline, Schwarber was aggressive on pitches that were strikes, and that’s a skillset he should be able to carry into next year.

Plus, Schwarber mashed lefties. His .598 slugging percentage against southpaws led the NL and ranked fifth in the major leagues. His dominance against left-handers helped propel the overall success of his walk year. Schwarber, who was non-tendered by the Cubs five years ago, has always been motivated to improve at the plate even as he creeps past his prime. That dedication to his craft while remaining open-minded with changes at the plate will help him remain one of the game’s most prolific sluggers through his five-year pact with the Phillies.

What’s Next for MLB's Top Free Agents

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With Schwarber being the first domino to fall, other top free-agent position players should soon begin coming off the board. The industry was waiting for Schwarber, the bellwether of this year’s free-agent class, to make a decision, and now teams should be able to react to his market. After the success of his walk year, Schwarber was always projected to land an average annual value of around $30 million, so the financials of his long-term deal shouldn’t come as a surprise to the industry.

Still, the door to the market should be wide open now. Teams that were interested in potentially adding Schwarber’s slug, including the Mets, Red Sox, Reds, and even the Pirates, will have to pivot. Expect the buzz around this year’s other top free-agents, including Tucker, Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman, Cody Bellinger, and Pete Alonso, to pick up steam in the coming days.

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.