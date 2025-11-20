What’s Next: How Gleyber Torres’ Deal Impacts a Pivotal Offseason in Detroit

Coming off hernia surgery, Gleyber Torres is expected to be ready for spring training. It must mean the Tigers feel good enough about the second baseman's recovery to make him the second-highest paid player for the upcoming season behind All-Star slugger Javier Baez.

Coming off a disappointing year with the Yankees in 2024, Torres made a bet on himself when he took a one-year, $15 million deal with the Tigers in 2025 and became an All-Star for the first time in six years. It wasn’t quite the pillow contract the veteran second baseman might have envisioned, but it did lead to a considerable raise in 2026 after Torres accepted Detroit’s one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer this month.

Had he hit down the stretch the way after tallying an .812 OPS at the break, he might have had more long-term offers awaiting him. But a hernia injury impacted his production the rest of the way. He slashed .223/.320/.339 in the second half, and by year’s end, Torres was again just a slightly above league-average hitter.

But he registered the highest on-base percentage (.358) of his career, and he demonstrated elite plate discipline. Torres had the second-lowest chase rate and 11th-highest walk rate among all qualified MLB players, and his underlying numbers suggested some unluckiness.

Here’s what’s next after Torres' new deal:

What’s next for Detroit

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Detroit was considerably better offensively overall in 2025 than the year prior, but the Tigers’ lineup struggled down the stretch and still ranked outside the top 10 in every major category other than home runs. Which is to say, bringing back Torres is an important move — they needed at least one right-handed bat — but it shouldn’t preclude them from seeking upgrades at other infield spots. The Tigers were reportedly interested in Alex Bregman when he was available last offseason, and now they have a second chance to reel him in. That’s the kind of impact bat they should be seeking if they have dreams of getting beyond the Division Series.

The team's third basemen ranked in the bottom 10 in MLB in both fWAR and OPS last year. Their shortstops also hit well below league average as a group. With Torres back, Colt Keith would seemingly be the answer at third base. Top prospect Kevin McGonigle, who has the ability to play multiple infield spots, could also factor into the mix at some point next season. The Tigers could choose to see what their young infielders can do and instead focus on adding pitching.

The big question this winter: Could they actually trade Tarik Skubal? This is the last year under team control for the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner. It would be shocking to see them move him — they could already use more starting pitching, as is — but if they don’t think they can keep him long term, it will be a point of discussion throughout the winter. They could at least listen to offers.

What’s Next for Torres

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

If Torres can hit the way he did in the first half last year over the course of a full season, perhaps the long-term deal he’s been waiting for will come. He can’t be given the qualifying offer again, so there might be a more robust free-agent market for him in the future if his 2026 season goes well.

As previously noted, his quality of contact and underlying numbers were notably better this year in Detroit. He increased his hard-hit and barrel rates while lowering his strikeout rate, and his expected slugging percentage was 66 points higher than what he actually slugged.

He’s still in his 20s, too, so if he can return healthy from his hernia injury, there are reasons to believe his second season in Detroit could be better than his first. Torres doesn’t offer much with his glove or his speed, so it’s vital that he produces with his bat.

What’s Next for Other Top Second Baseman Free Agents

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Torres and Jorge Polanco were largely considered the top second basemen on the market (unless Bo Bichette is willing to shift off shortstop with the Blue Jays or his next team), so teams looking for a bat-first player at the position might now shift their attention to Polanco. The Mariners have interest in bringing him back again after he bounced back from an injury-plagued 2024 season in Seattle to register the highest slugging percentage (.495) and wRC+ (132) among all qualified second basemen in the American League in 2025 (though it’s worth noting he spent most of his time at DH).

For teams looking to increase their contact skills at second base, perhaps Luis Arraez will be an option after he spent most of his time at first in San Diego. Given his singular hitting profile, he’s a fascinating free agent to watch this winter. Teams seeking a more affordable utility option could look to Willi Castro.