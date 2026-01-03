Milos Uzan, No. 8 Houston Rally in 2nd Half to Beat Cincinnati in Big 12 Opener

Milos Uzan scored 18 points, including a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 2:48 remaining, and No. 8 Houston rallied in the second half for a 67-60 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

Kingston Flemings led Houston with 19 points as it won its seventh straight. The Cougars (13-1) extended Division I's longest active road winning streak to 15 games.

Day Day Thomas led Cincinnati (8-6) with 15 points, 12 in the first half, and Moustapha Thiam scored 13. The Bearcats have lost four of six and have dropped 13 straight to the Cougars, dating to when both were members of the American Conference.

The game was tied at 60-all when Uzan hit his fourth 3-pointer to put Houston on top for good. Joseph Tugler's jumper with 54 seconds left made it a two-possession game.

The Cougars scored the final seven points as the Bearcats were held scoreless for the last 3:52. Cincinnati committed four turnovers and missed both of its shots after Thiam's dunk made it 60-60.

Houston started 3 of 17 from the field but was 23 of 46 the rest of the game.

Houston led 24-21 before Thomas scored Cincinnati's last 12 points to help the Bearcats take a 33-28 lead at halftime. Thomas had 10 straight points during a 10-0 Bearcats run.

Cincinnati led 40-30 early in the second half before Uzan hit three 3-pointers during a 12-2 run that led to a 42-all tie with 13:40 remaining.

Up next

Houston: Hosts Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Cincinnati: At West Virginia on Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.