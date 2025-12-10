FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 15 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 15 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 15.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Shedeur Sanders

Maye gets a vengeful Buffalo in a potentially snowy New England, and Sanders goes to Chicago in potentially freezing temperatures. Stafford and Goff face off in sunny Los Angeles, and home territory bodes well for Stafford in an NFC slobberknocker against a Detroit defense that isn't great against the pass.

PREDICTION: Matthew Stafford

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS this week (highest to lowest):

Rams, Bears, Seahawks, Lions

Seattle, needing to win to keep pace with the Rams, gets a reeling Indy team that has lost three in a row and watched Daniel Jones suffer a season-ending injury last week. As for the Bears, they should beat Cleveland, but scoring a lot on Cleveland in that cold could be treacherous.

PREDICTION: Seahawks, Rams, Lions, Bears

3. Which of the following will occur?

Saquon Barkley 90+ scrimmage yards

Rams defense 3+ sacks

Jordan Love 250+ passing yards

None

Can we really count on Barkley at this point in the season? That Philly offense is broken. Also, Jordan Love gets a dominant Denver defense that makes it hard to move the ball all around. The Rams have scored 3+ sacks in seven out of 13 games this season.

PREDICTION: Rams defense 3+ sacks

4. Predict Puka Nacua's RECEIVING YARDS vs. DET:

Nacua has had four 100-yard receiving games this season, including 167 this past week against Arizona. But that was his first 100-yard game in the Rams' last eight games.

PREDICTION: 79-98

5. Which player will have the MOST RECEPTIONS?

Ja'Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DeVonta Smith

JSN is looking to break the single-season receiving yards record, and he needs catches to do that. Simple math. Plus, the Seahawks get struggling Indianapolis at home.

PREDICTION: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Lions win, tie or lose by 5 points or fewer OR Rams win by 6 points or more

Believe it or not, the Rams probably need this win more than Detroit, if they want to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Lions are scraping to make the playoffs, but L.A. wants that first-round bye in the playoffs and is looking to hold of Seattle and San Francisco. However, it'll be a close one.

PREDICTION: Lions win, tie or lose by 5 points

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Rams 30, Lions 27

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .