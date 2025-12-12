Bills QB Josh Allen Expecting First Child with Wife, Actress Hailee Steinfeld
Actor Hailee Steinfeld and her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, are expecting their first baby together.
Steinfeld, known for her roles in "Hawkeye," "Sinners" and the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, announced her pregnancy Friday in her Substack newsletter as part of a list of her favorite moments of the year. The couple also shared an Instagram post commemorating the news.
At the end of Steinfeld's roundup was a video of the couple holding hands next to a tiny snowman. Steinfeld is seen wearing a sweater that reads "mother," and Allen kneels to kiss her baby bump.
The announcement came a day after Steinfeld's birthday. She and Allen are both 29. The couple tied the knot earlier this year at a private ceremony in California after dating since 2023.
Congratulations poured on Friday from across the sports and entertainment worlds, with the NFL sharing the video on its social media.
Allen and the Bills (9-4) are preparing to square off Sunday against the New England Patriots (11-2), who could end Buffalo’s divisional run of dominance in the AFC East with a victory this weekend.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Tom Brady on Philip Rivers Comeback: 'I Certainly Could' Still Play QB in the NFL
2025 NFL Week 15 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream
-
2025 NFL Week 15 Buzz: Colts' Rivers QB1?; Steelers' Watt Undergoes Lung Surgery
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Packers Rise After Bears Win, But Are They NFC's Best?
The Blueprint: How Josh Allen Became the Most Improved NFL QB Prospect ... Ever
-
Beyond the Gridiron: As Philip Rivers Returns to NFL, a High School Cheers its Coach
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Updated After Week 14
Tom Brady Shares Why Patriots Have Had Surprising Success With Drake Maye in 2025
-
Tom Brady on Philip Rivers Comeback: 'I Certainly Could' Still Play QB in the NFL
2025 NFL Week 15 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream
-
2025 NFL Week 15 Buzz: Colts' Rivers QB1?; Steelers' Watt Undergoes Lung Surgery
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Packers Rise After Bears Win, But Are They NFC's Best?
The Blueprint: How Josh Allen Became the Most Improved NFL QB Prospect ... Ever
-
Beyond the Gridiron: As Philip Rivers Returns to NFL, a High School Cheers its Coach
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Updated After Week 14
Tom Brady Shares Why Patriots Have Had Surprising Success With Drake Maye in 2025