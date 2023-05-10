College Basketball College basketball power rankings: Who's beating Kansas now? Updated May. 10, 2023 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's been a wild month in college basketball between the transfer portal loaded with more than 1,500 players, key NBA Draft decisions and new coaches hitting the ground running on the recruiting trail. Before we roll out the updated Top 25, let's look at five key storylines and five interesting questions to watch as players are going through the draft process and some key transfer decisions are still to be made.

Key storylines

Five key questions

Will Zach Edey return to Purdue ? At the moment, it looks like the 7-foot-4 reigning national player of the year in college basketball is projected for the back half of the second round of the NBA Draft. He would be as recognizable as any player in the sport if he returned, and would be part of a preseason top-5 team. His brand and NIL would be through the roof. It seems like Edey should return, but we shall see.

Along those lines, will Oscar Tshiebwe elect to come back to Kentucky ? It does not appear the 2021-22 national player of the year is going to get drafted. Will he build a case at the draft combine in Chicago? A return for a fifth season in Lexington isn't out of the question, and might be his best option.

What's Andre Jackson going to do? The UConn captain, a 6-foot-6 dynamic wing who defends and rebounds at a high level and made countless plays for the Huskies on their national title run, has a decision to make. It looks as though Jackson could sneak into the back of the first round, if not be selected early in the second round. Is that enough to see him stay? He's one of the most intriguing players to monitor at the combine.

Will Arkansas also get Davonte Davis and Jordan Walsh back? Eric Musselman could still end up having two more starting players come back to Fayetteville, and there's a solid chance both return based on draft stock.

Will Olivier Maxence-Prosper stay in the draft or return to a title-contending Marquette team? The 6-foot-8 forward presents the versatile skill set that NBA teams are looking for, and his shot making at his size makes him intriguing. He went off for a career-high 29 points against St. John's last season and finished the year strong, averaging 13 points per game in five postseason contests. Can he channel his catch-and-shoot ability and length into a strong showing in Chicago? He's one of the fringe prospects to watch in a fluid class.

With that, here's our updated FOX Sports Top 25!

1. Kansas

The Jayhawks take over the top spot in our rankings with the additions of Dickinson, sharpshooter Nick Timberlake, and former 5-star recruit Arterio Morris, who transferred in from Texas. Add in a top-10 freshman class headlined by 5-star guard Elmarko Jackson, along with Dajuan Harris back to steer the ship at the point, and there's not much to point out about what looks like a flawless roster. Dickinson and KJ Adams will make up one of the nation's best frontcourts. Oh, and by the way? That Self guy on the sidelines isn't too bad either.

2. Duke

Out of the returning players for Duke, Tyrese Proctor intrigues me the most. The Australia product really came into his own at the end of his freshman season, highlighted by a 16-point, six-assist performance against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament. If Jeremy Roach and he are charging the backcourt, that will be one difficult duo to defend. It will be interesting to see how Jon Scheyer manages his 5-star recruits Jared McCain (combo guard), Sean Stewart (power forward), Caleb Foster (combo guard) and TJ Power (forward).

3. Michigan State

What's not to like in East Lansing? The Spartans have experience, depth, a star-studded freshman class and a Hall of Fame coach. To return five of their top six scorers from a Sweet 16 squad and welcome in big man Xavier Booker and guard Jeremy Fears to add depth? It could be Tom Izzo's best remaining chance on paper to win a national championship.

4. Marquette

This ranking is based on the assumption that Maxence-Prosper decides to come back to a team that will return everybody else in their core, including dynamic guard duo Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones. As much as Oso Ighodaro is important in the paint, Maxence-Prosper's length and range allowed for him to become a matchup nightmare in the Big East. If he stays in the NBA Draft, the Golden Eagles will drop a few spots, but I have them fourth because Shaka Smart hasn't lost anybody from a 29-win, Big East regular season and tournament championship team.

5. UConn

The defending national champions say goodbye to two program cornerstones in Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins, but having 5-star recruit Stephon Castle headline a top-5 class, coupled with Alex Karaban and Donovan Clingan in the frontcourt, is enough for the Huskies to keep rolling. The key question: What will point guard Tristen Newton and captain Andre Jackson end up doing? I think Newton returns to Storrs, but Jackson's status is up in the air.

6. Houston

Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars aren't missing a beat as they make their move into the Big 12. The Houston head coach has notched two big additions in the portal with Baylor star guard LJ Cryer and Temple transfer Damian Dunn. If Jamal Shead comes back after testing the draft waters, the Cougars will once again have a talented backcourt.

7. Arkansas

There's a reason the Razorbacks have made consecutive Sweet 16 appearances after not reaching that point in the NCAA Tournament since 1996. Eric Musselman just reloads. Mark (Houston), Keyon Menifield (Washington), Khalif Battle (Temple), El Ellis (Louisville) and Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati) make up the transfer additions, not to mention a pair of top-35 recruits in center Baye Fall and point guard Layden Blocker. If Devo Davis and Jordan Walsh return? The Hogs will have a full house of talent.

8. Purdue

With the exception of Brandon Newman, the Boilermakers have the majority of their core back. The defending Big Ten regular season and tournament champions could very well be league favorites again, and if Edey does in fact come back, look for Purdue to be one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament once again. Will we see Matt Painter adapt and help the Boilers find a formula that's sustainable in the big dance? That's the big question.

9. Gonzaga

Mark Few is one of the big transfer portal winners with the additions of Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike. Will Malachi Smith return to join Nembhard and Nolan Hickman in the backcourt? Look for Eastern Washington transfer Steele Venters to make an impact on the perimeter. Anton Watson and Ike should make up a formidable frontcourt duo, and the Zags will once again be a team that can reach the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

10. Florida Atlantic

The Owls bring back all five starters from a Final Four team that won 35 games last season. It's amazing that Dusty May has been able to keep his roster intact, and FAU's Cinderella story appears to be more than a one-hit wonder. Will the Owls garner more respect from the selection committee this upcoming season?

11. Miami

A program that's won 55 games over the last two seasons, making back-to-back Elite Eights and a Final Four, while returning three starters and adding Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland? The Hurricanes are stacked once again and Nijel Pack will star in the backcourt.

12. Tennessee

The Volunteers will welcome back Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler (coming off an Achilles injury) and Rick Barnes has made major transfer portal additions with Chris Ledlum (Harvard), Jordan Gainey (USC Upstate) and Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado). The way Barnes is building for a better offense is encouraging because defense is a given in Knoxville.

13. Alabama

Aaron Estrada and Latrell Wrightsell are quality additions from the transfer portal, the veteran presence of Mark Sears should be key and Charles Bediako is only going to get better on the interior. The Crimson Tide will once again be capable of going deep into March.

14. Creighton

While the Bluejays lost Nembhard, bringing in 23-year-old Steven Ashworth from Utah State gives Greg McDermott a strong option to replace him in Creighton's system. With Baylor Scheierman back to star on the wing and Trey Alexander potentially returning, the Jays will have a great formula on the perimeter. Will Ryan Kalkbrenner come back to anchor things at the center slot? We shall see.

15. USC

An All-Pac-12 First Team selection in Boogie Ellis. The nation's No. 1 recruit in Isaiah Collier. Another 4-star recruit who will impact winning and play the game the right way in Bronny James. Another impact transfer in wing DJ Rodman, the son of Dennis. The Trojans are not just going to be a must-watch team in college basketball next season, but USC should be the Pac-12 front-runner. Andy Enfield has a nice blend of experience, transfers and star-studded freshmen. The question: how does he get everybody to blend?

16. San Diego State

The Aztecs should bring back Final Four legend Lamont Butler and Jaedon LeDee. Darrion Trammell and Micah Parrish will return, while Brian Dutcher reeled in impact transfer Reese Dixon-Waters, who was the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year at USC this past season. The Aztecs aren't going anywhere, and possess a wealth of NCAA Tournament experience.

17. Kentucky

Many will have the Wildcats at least in the top 15. Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw are three of the top-five recruits in the country as UK brings in the best freshman class in the nation. But the current college hoops climate only makes it harder for youth to win. That's why I have John Calipari's team at No. 17 for now.

18. Saint Mary's

After a stellar freshman season, Aidan Mahaney is only going to get better, and Alex Ducas' return is a big boost for the Gaels. With Mitchell Saxen to control the frontcourt, this team has a big-time trio to lead the way.

19. Baylor

Scott Drew will have a significantly younger team, but he ushers in a top-10 recruiting class headlined by one of the best-rising freshman guards in the country, Ja'Kobe Walter, along with 4-star prospect point guard Miro Little. With VCU transfer Jayden Nunn in the fold as well, it will be interesting to see how the Bears' backcourt meshes. If Drew can get everybody on the same page, he could have a budding star in Jalen Bridges. The other question: what will we see from Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua in his fifth season?

20. Maryland

Kevin Willard put the Terrapins right back on the map in Year 1 and welcomes back two fifth-year standouts and All-Big Ten selections in Jahmir Young and Donta Scott. Look for Julian Reese to have a huge junior season. He's one of the most underrated big men in America.

21. Texas A&M

As great as the Aggies were down the stretch last season — winning 10 of 11 from February into early March — Texas A&M started the season at 6-5. Still, Buzz Williams has a superstar guard, Wade Taylor IV, back for his junior season after averaging 16.3 PPG. Henry Coleman and Julius Marble will make up a frontcourt that averages close to 20 points per game.

22. Northwestern

The Wildcats return Boo Buie, Chase Audige, Ty Berry and Brooks Barnhizer from a team that won 22 games last year and had its best finish in the Big Ten since 1959. Between the veteran corps of clutch guards and a relentless defensive identity, Chris Collins and his program deserve to be ranked.

23. Texas

As Rodney Terry takes over the Texas job in full force this upcoming season, the Longhorns do say goodbye to Timmy Allen, Marcus Carr, Sir'Jabari Rice, Christian Bishop and Arterio Morris. But in the portal, Terry made a splash with one of the best available guards in former Oral Roberts star Max Abmas. Dylan Disu and Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick will lead the frontcourt, while the key will be what Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell do off testing the draft waters. I expect both to return to school.

24. Colorado

The Buffaloes could challenge for the Pac-12 title in the upcoming season. Tad Boyle has his star guard KJ Simpson back, while impact returnee Tristan Da Silva will be joined by TCU transfer center Eddie Lampkin. That's not all. Boyle has reeled in 5-star freshman Cody Williams, who will come right into the program and start on the wing. Williams is the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder first-round draft pick Jalen Williams, who was selected 12th last summer. At 6-foot-8, Cody's positional size and playmaking ability make him a great fit around established pieces with the Buffaloes.

25. Xavier

Sean Miller has worked the portal to build his roster with major additions from Conference-USA. There's Dayvion McKnight, who averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists this past year at Western Kentucky. How about Rice guard Quincy Olivari, who averaged close to 19 points per game this past year for the Owls? Then there's 6-foot-10 big man Abou Ousmane from North Texas, who will serve in a complementary frontcourt role. With Desmond Claude expected to take a leap and the duo of Zach Freemantle and Jerome Hunter back to charge the frontcourt, the Musketeers will be a tournament team once again.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

