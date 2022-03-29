Golf - PGA - Masters Tournament - 4/7/2022 PGA Odds: How to Bet The Masters, lines 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the most iconic scenes in sports is when the winner of The Masters' golf tournament slips on the green jacket.

Who will earn the green jacket this year, a player who already has one or a first-timer?

Here are the current odds for The Masters at FOX Bet, which runs from April 7-10 in Augusta, Ga.

Spain's Jon Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, is the pre-tournament betting favorite at +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total), according to FOX Bet. Rahm's best showing at Augusta was in 2018 when he finished fourth.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, the defending champion, is currently listed at +2800 to win (bet $10 to win $290).

A golfer everyone is eagerly watching is Tiger Woods. The five-time Masters champion and 15-time major winner finished tied for 38th at last year's Masters.

Woods has not played in a full-field tournament since his February 2021 car crash. But, photos and videos have emerged of Tiger walking courses recently, so rumors are swirling about his comeback.

There is no deadline for Woods to declare his intentions for Augusta.

Let's jump into the updated odds for all the participants playing in The Masters ( odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN THE MASTERS (via FOX Bet) *

Jon Rahm +900 (bet $10 to win $100)

Collin Morikawa +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Jordan Spieth +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Justin Thomas +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Dustin Johnson +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Rory McIlroy +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Cameron Smith +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Scottie Scheffler +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Brooks Koepka +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Patrick Cantlay +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Viktor Hovland +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Xander Schauffele +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Bryson DeChambeau +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Hideki Matsuyama +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Will Zalatoris +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Daniel Berger +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Louis Oosthuizen +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Patrick Reed +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Sam Burns +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Tony Finau +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Joaquin Niemann +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Adam Scott +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Jason Day +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Justin Rose +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Paul Casey +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Sungjae Im +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Shane Lowry +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)

Tommy Fleetwood +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)

Tyrrell Hatton +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)

Tiger Woods +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Abraham Ancer +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Bubba Watson +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Corey Conners +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Marc Leishman +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Russell Henley +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Sergio Garcia +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Webb Simpson +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Rickie Fowler +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

Billy Horschel +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Lee Westwood +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Robert MacIntyre +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Seamus Power +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Si Woo Kim +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Jason Kokrak +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)

Brian Harman +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Cameron Champ +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Francesco Molinari +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Gary Woodland +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Harris English +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Kevin Kisner +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Matthew Wolff +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Max Homa +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Sepp Straka +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Thomas Pieters +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Cameron Young +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Garrick Higgo +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Harold Varner III +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Kevin Na +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Luke List +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Matt Kuchar +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Matt Wallace +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Min Woo Lee +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Tom Hoge +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Cameron Davis +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Carlos Ortiz +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Danny Willett +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Dylan Frittelli +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Ian Poulter +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Ryan Palmer +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Sebastian Munoz +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Victor Perez +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Bernd Wiesberger +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

Lucas Glover +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

C.T. Pan +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Guido Migliozzi +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Henrik Stenson +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Keita Nakajima +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Lanto Griffin +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Matt Jones +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Zach Johnson +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Brendon Todd +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Charl Schwartzel +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Mackenzie Hughes +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Michael Thompson +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Stewart Cink +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Hudson Swafford +30000 (bet $10 to win $3.010)

Martin Laird +30000 (bet $10 to win $3.010)

Bernhard Langer +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Fred Couples +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Mike Weir +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Vijay Singh +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Larry Mize +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Sandy Lyle +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

*Odds as of 3/29/2022

Here are the past 10 winners of The Masters:

2021: Hideki Matsuyama

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Tiger Woods

2018: Patrick Reed

2017: Sergio Garcia

2016: Danny Willett

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Bubba Watson

2013: Adam Scott

2012: Bubba Watson

2011: Charl Schwartzel

