PGA Tour 2024 Zurich Classic odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated Apr. 24, 2024 11:56 a.m. ET

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The PGA Tour heads to New Orleans for the Zurich Classic this week for one of the more unique events on the calendar.

Some of the game's top golfers will be paired up, as this is a team event. The format differs from usual stroke play, as teams will play best ball on Thursday and Saturday and alternate shots on Friday and Sunday.

The event will be played at TPC Louisiana, a par-72 track that's 7,425 yards long.

Last week, we were a few strokes away from hitting a long-shot bet as Patrick Cantlay, but we ran into the machine named Scottie Scheffler, who continued his domination by winning the RBC Heritage.

The Masters champion won't be competing in this event as he awaits the birth of his first child. That might be the only thing that slows down Scheffler's historic run.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

With no Scheffler and a unique format this week, the betting board looks slightly different.

The team of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are the favorites to win the event at +450. The duo actually won the tournament two years ago, shooting 29-under par.

A pair of other duos are tied for the second-best odds to win the event. The team of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, along with the team of Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala, both sit at +750.

The team of Nick Hardy and Davis Riley, who won last year's event, has +4500 odds to repeat.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD*

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Will Zalatoris/Sahith Theegala: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Kurt Kitayama/Collin Morikawa: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tom Hoge/Maverick McNealy: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Rasmus Hojgaard/Nicolai Hojgaard: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

I know there are some stud teams in this week's event, but let's have a little fun. I'm taking some big swings, so here are a couple of duos worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Nick Taylor/ Adam Hadwin +2200Tom Hoge/ Maverick McNealy +2200Matt Fitzpatrick/ Alex Fitzpatrick +2500Keith Mitchell/ Joel Dahmen +4000Taylor Moore/ Matt NeSmith +4500

