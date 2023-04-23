2023 PGA Championship odds, predictions: Favorites, picks and Tiger Woods odds Updated Apr. 23, 2023 6:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The second major tournament of the 2023 season is upon us. The PGA Championship is right around the corner, so let's take a look at the latest tournament information, odds, field and more!

2023 PGA Championship Dates: May 18-21

Course: Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York

Recapping last year

Justin Thomas is the defending champion, winning the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The win didn't come easy for Thomas as he and Will Zalatoris each shot 5-under par through the first 72 holes, invoking a three-hole playoff to determine the champion. Thomas shot 2-under par in three holes to win the tournament.

Mito Pereira and Cameron Young finished one stroke behind Thomas and Zalatoris, with each shooting 4-under par to barely miss making the playoff. Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Kirk each shot 3-under par to tie for fifth , while Rory McIlroy shot 2-under to finish eighth.

Prior PGA Championships at Oak Hill

This will be the fourth PGA Championship to be held at Oak Hill and the first since 2013. Jason Dufner won the tournament that year, shooting 10-under-par 270 over the four rounds. Dufner missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship. Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson and Jonas Blixit rounded out the top four.

Who are the PGA Championship favorites?

Jon Rahm (+700) is the favorite to win the PGA Championship at FOX Bet. Rahm just won his second major tournament, The Masters, in April. Scottie Scheffler (+900) and Rory McIlroy (+1000) have the second- and third-best odds to win the tournament, respectively.

What about Tiger Woods?

Tiger Woods is a long shot to win the PGA Championship, +12500 at FOX Bet. Woods had surgery on his right ankle on April 19, just over a week after the Masters.

PGA Championship Odds & Field

(odds provided by FOX Bet)

Jon Rahm +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Scottie Scheffler +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Rory McIlroy +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Brooks Koepka +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Collin Morikawa +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Jordan Spieth +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Justin Thomas +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Patrick Cantlay +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

Xander Schauffele +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

Cameron Smith +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Cameron Young +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Viktor Hovland +2800 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Max Homa +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 total )

Tony Finau +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 total )

Sam Burns +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Shane Lowry +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Sungjae Im +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Dustin Johnson +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Jason Day +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Hideki Matsuyama +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Tom Kim +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Bryson Dechambeau +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Tommy Fleetwood +6000 ( bet $10 to win $610 total )

Corey Conners +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

Joaquin Niemann +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

Justin Rose +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

Keegan Bradley +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Louis Oosthuizen +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

Patrick Reed +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

Tyrrell Hatton +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

Abraham Ancer +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Paul Casey +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Rickie Fowler +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Russell Henley +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Other notable players

Adam Scott +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Bubba Watson +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Sergio Garcia +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Tiger Woods +12500 (bet $10 to win $1260 total)

Phil Mickelson +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

