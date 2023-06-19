National Basketball Association 2023 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Who snags Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller or Thompson twins? Updated Jun. 19, 2023 5:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

While there is a sense of sadness with the NBA Finals being in the books and the four-month break from games beginning, there’s a totally separate season during the summer.

The 2023 NBA Draft is upon us, set to take place Thursday night in Brooklyn. Free agency begins just over a week after that on June 30, and there is no shortage of storylines heading into what should be an eventful offseason. With draft night on deck, it’s going to be fascinating to see how this class shakes out and what happens on the board.

What makes this NBA Draft particularly exciting? That’s obvious: Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 Frenchman with a near 8-foot wingspan who has averaged over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for Metropolitans 92 in the French League. He is the best pure prospect since LeBron James was drafted at 18 years old out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in 2003. The San Antonio Spurs won the most dramatic draft lottery in years and Gregg Popovich is guaranteed to coach one more generational talent before he retires.

Without further ado, here is the third and final version of John Fanta's FOX Sports NBA Mock Draft.

1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, PF/C, Metropolitans 92

It is wild to think of the company that Wembanyama will be joining in Spurs history when he is drafted No. 1, with David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997 being the other top picks made by San Antonio. Heading into the draft, yes, there’s an expectation that Wembanyama could be better than both of them. The three things that stick out about this generational talent:

At the age of 17, he led the EuroLeague in blocked shots. He will be the NBA’s tallest active player once he steps on the court.

He’s shot 47% this season in the French League with the majority of his shots coming away from the basket. He is long enough that he can rise over anybody in the league substantially, and will show an ability to knock down runner shots from 3-point territory off one foot. You also cannot play "Hack-a-Wemby." He is shooting over 81% from the free-throw line.

Those who have covered him have stated that his demeanor and maturity are off the charts for someone at 19 years of age. The son of two former athletes, with his dad Felix being a 6-6 long jumper and mother Elodie being a former hoops player, Wembanyama is grounded and ready for the next level.

He will come into San Antonio and be the centerpiece for a team that needs one, but also has a rising core of Keldon Johnson (23), Devin Vassell (22), Tre Jones (23), Malaki Branham (20) and Jeremy Sochan (19). With Popovich on the sideline, this makes for a fascinating NBA experiment, and it shouldn’t be long before we see the Spurs playing postseason basketball again.

2. Charlotte Hornets: Scoot Henderson, PG, G League Ignite

If this wasn’t the draft of Wembanyama, there are many beliefs that the 6-2, 19-year-old uber-athletic guard would be the No. 1 pick. Henderson averaged 16 points, five assists and as many rebounds per game in two years with Ignite, showcasing an elite ability to burst to the rim and score the basketball at a consistent level. His aggressive nature and feel for the game is special and if you get lost defensively, he will make you pay with a dunk or a mid-range jumper if you back off. The 3-point shot is an area that needs to continue to evolve, but his transition skills and ability to read ball screen coverage are so strong, along with a 6-9 wingspan and elite hops to make high-level plays. Henderson scored 28 points with nine assists and five rebounds in the nationally televised showcase game against Wembanyama last fall, which was a statement game and a testament that he is unafraid of the spotlight.

While being undersized is a concern defensively, the pros totally outweigh the cons and Henderson still has so much upside having not even turned 20 yet. Is this the best fit for the Hornets? No. But in my opinion, not choosing Henderson solely because Miller would fit better with LaMelo Ball isn’t reason enough to avoid selecting the 19-year-old. I get that Ball is an All-Star and 2021 Rookie of the Year, but still, I side with Henderson being the better talent. There’s also the character question marks with Charlotte picking Miller after a Tuscaloosa police investigator testified that he brought the gun that ex-teammate Darius Miles used in a fatal January shooting near campus on Jan. 15. Miller was not charged with a crime. That being said, the Hornets are already dealing with restricted free agent Miles Bridges, who was suspended by the NBA after getting charged with domestic violence.

Miller would be a fine pick, but Henderson's offensive game, bright personality and high upside lends itself to nothing but the potential for greatness in a guard’s game.

3. Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon Miller, SF, Alabama

While there is rich debate surrounding whether the Blazers should trade this pick or Damian Lillard, I personally believe there’s too much value in the No. 3 slot in this draft to let go of the opportunity to walk away from Miller or Henderson, whomever it may be. Portland was considered a big winner of draft lottery night with the move up to the top-3 spot. Miller, the best college prospect in this class, would step right in and fill a need at small forward alongside a young core of Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe, as well as the veteran star in Lillard. Miller would fit any roster well because the positional size and shotmaking ability are on point. At 6-9 and shooting over 38% from 3 in his lone season at Alabama, Miller is a multi-level scorer who averaged 19 points and eight rebounds per game for the Crimson Tide, who were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. On the defensive end, his length allows him to impact the game and he’s very switchable onto guards. The rebounding ability is also impressive, as he found ways to consistently produce for his team in the challenging Southeastern Conference. He has modeled his game after Paul George, and the playmaking skill set that he possesses does not get discussed enough. The biggest on-court question for Miller is whether he can build up his body strength as well as clean up his footwork.

4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson, SF, Overtime Elite

The Rockets enter a massive offseason with the most cap space in the league at close to $60 million and needing to make a jump next season with the third-youngest roster in the NBA. Kenyon Martin Jr. is certainly an extension candidate to watch, but as we turn to draft night, finding help for Jalen Green is a priority. Amen Thompson could be the most explosive pure athlete in this draft class, and the upside of that duo is unlimited. His first step is crazy good, and the way Thompson can hang in the air as he attacks is special. While his pathway is an unorthodox one having come from Overtime Elite, the consensus is that his motor is unlimited and that he, like his twin brother, is more than ready defensively. The ball-handling ability is what separates Amen from Ausar, and Amen’s passing ability has really impressed evaluators. He made close to 75% of his shots at the rim this past season for OTE. The key question mark is his shooting ability from the outside. Thompson is very unproven in that department, and that’s something for a shot doctor to figure out. The burst that he can provide in the open floor combined with an elite ability to distribute and a willingness to work are all reasons to believe that Thompson can be a key piece for the evolution of a franchise. He could be the perfect weapon to work with Green and Jabari Smith. Green has even made that known publicly.

5. Detroit Pistons: Cam Whitmore, SF, Villanova

As unfortunate as draft lottery night was for the Pistons when they received the No. 5 pick, there are still plenty of strong options to choose from in this slot. The health of Cade Cunningham is massive as he heads into Year 3. Cunningham and Jaden Ivey could use a scoring option to complete the backcourt, and there’s no question that Cam Whitmore is a high-level bucket-getter. The first one-and-done player out of Villanova since Tim Thomas in 1997, the Maryland native is 6-6 and 235 pounds, possessing a great combination of athleticism and a physically-ready body. Whitmore is a freight train on the drive and unafraid to attack the rim, capable of beating defenders with his first step. From the perimeter, he shot close to 35% from 3 at Villanova and possesses the ability to hit shots off the pull-up. While he needs to hone in on things mechanically to become consistent at the next level, the flashes in college carry significant upside in the pro ranks. He also has the length to be disruptive defensively, having averaged 1.4 steals per game. If Whitmore can work on shot selection and feel for the game to contribute to winning at the next level, his skill set and shotmaking check off the boxes for what you want in an NBA wing.

6. Orlando Magic: Jarace Walker, PF, Houston

Before we state anything else, it bears noting how great of a position the Magic are in heading into the draft. Owning two of the top-11 picks while coming off a 12-win increase this past season and having the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, there’s so much to like about this team. After Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando isn’t filled with great options at forward. That’s where the 6-7, 245-pound Walker could fit right in. Built like a football player, Walker is one of, if not the most physical defender in this draft class while also being able to cover a lot of ground. His best offensive skill is passing, with the biggest question mark being his shot.

7. Indiana Pacers: Ausar Thompson, SF, Overtime Elite

The Pacers have a clear need on the defensive end of the floor. Indiana has finished in the bottom five of the NBA in defense the last two seasons. Offensively, it’s all about building around star guard Tyrese Haliburton. The 6-6 Ausar Thompson is one of the best athletes in his class and uses his elite leaping ability to get on the glass, while also being very switchable on defense. His high motor and athleticism are reasons to believe that he could be a stopper at the next level. While he’s a better shooter than his brother, Ausar still has to grow in that area especially because he’s not a primary ball handler.

8. Washington Wizards: Cason Wallace, PG, Kentucky

All signs point to Washington entering rebuild mode with team finalizing a trade to send Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

That being said, the Wizards had scoring this past season with Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis, but this team could use a competitive floor general who plays with an edge. Cason Wallace is the hooper of this draft class. At 6-3 with a 6-9 wingspan, his athleticism and strength allow for him to be a tough defender. He really locks in on that end of the floor and knows where to be at all times. His shot is solid, having gone 35% from downtown in his freshman year with the Wildcats. The one concern is that he’s not great at creating shots for himself. While he is a solid ball handler and averaged 4.3 assists per game, there’s some concern about his lack of size in the NBA and whether he can create space off a defender to make plays for himself and others. The defense and shotmaking are why Wallace carries top-10 potential.

9. Utah Jazz: Anthony Black, PG, Arkansas

With foundational pieces in Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, the Jazz possess plenty of size and rim protection. They should make it a priority to fully guarantee Markkanen’s contract in 2024-25 and get an extension done. The team needs more guard play. While Talen Horton-Tucker averaged 15/5/5 after the All-Star break and Kris Dunn showed good signs as well, being able to get a 6-6 point guard who is versatile and athletic would be a great move at No. 9 if Black is even on the board. A four-sport athlete growing up and a football star in high school, Black was a late bloomer on the hoops scene. His feel for the game and elite passing ability are major positives, and the way he can push the tempo and produce in transition is special. His IQ is through the roof. It all comes down to the shot mechanics for Black. Everything else is there for him to be successful.

10. Dallas Mavericks: Taylor Hendricks, PF, UCF

The Mavericks are in a unique position in the lottery because they went from being in the 2022 Western Conference Finals to having a top-10 pick in the draft. Their big decision this offseason? What to do with Kyrie Irving, who’s eligible for a five-year, $272 million contract but has played less than 65 games in four consecutive seasons. Finding a sidekick to Luka Doncic and someone who can help a struggling defense needs to the goal for Dallas, and if Hendricks is on the board at No. 10, this could be a very valuable selection. At 6-8 with a 7-1 wingspan, his verticality and athleticism is what makes him such an intriguing prospect. Hendricks is a high-level shot blocker who can cover a lot of ground and is switchable from one through four. Offensively, Hendricks shot close to 40% from 3-point range this past season, which is a big reason his stock has risen. He fits the 3-and-D mold, and while there are some concerns about him as a ball handler and playmaker, to be switchable and capable from beyond the arc at his size is such a desired trait in the NBA.

11. Orlando Magic: Gradey Dick, SG, Kansas

The Magic finished 24th in the NBA in 3-point shooting this past season at 34.6%. Drafting Dick, a 6-8 wing who shot 40% from beyond the arc for Bill Self and the Jayhawks in his lone season in college, would address this need. Dick’s overall feel for the game is beyond his years, and he’s sneaky athletic as well. His ability to move off the ball and his touch on shots is what makes him a lottery value. He needs to improve on defense and his ability to create shots off the dribble, but that presumably would not be his main role in the NBA. He fits modern day NBA spacing so well and is a really comfortable player with a knack for understanding where to be offensively.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bilal Coulibaly, SF, Metropolitans 92

Sam Presti has never been afraid to go with upside in the draft. That word sums up Oklahoma City to a tee after the Thunder won a game in the Play-In Tournament, saw the rise of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, and still possess this large collection of first-round draft picks for the future:

'23: Two first-round picks

'24: Four first-round picks

'25: Four first-round picks

'26: Three first-round picks

'27: Two first-round picks

And, that’s not mentioning last year’s No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, who will debut in the coming season. So, Oklahoma City has assets and can continue to take bold swings. Coulibaly is a fascinating prospect at 6-6 with a 7-2 wingspan. A teammate of Victor Wembanyama’s on Metropolitans 92 in France, Coulibaly carries a wide variety of potential outcomes in the league. But at 18 years of age, his defensive aggressiveness and ability to get downhill in transition are what makes him such a high upside prospect. While the jumper has potential, he’s not a high volume shooter and his game is so raw, it feels like he’s still trying to figure out his role in the half court. For a late bloomer that is a project and needs some developing, Oklahoma City could be the perfect destination. Presti reportedly has so much interest in Coulibaly that he flew to France to see him in the postseason.

13. Toronto Raptors: Kobe Bufkin, PG, Michigan

Toronto has plenty of questions to figure out this offseason. What’s going to happen with Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.? Both impact guards could walk away from the organization this summer and head elsewhere as free agents. With that in mind, it might be beneficial for Toronto to try and get a playmaking guard with serious upside. That’s where Bufkin, the Michigan product, could play well here. He has a combination of length, finishing ability and defensive skill that has led to him being one of the biggest risers on the board in this class. The way he finished the season was impressive, averaging over 17 points, six rebounds and three assists per contest over the final 12 games of the season. He doesn’t necessarily project to be the primary ball handler or the alpha on a team, but what stands out about Bufkin is that he just does so many things well. His defense and perimeter shot are both solid, and he understands how to read pick-and-rolls well. While shot creation is an area for growth, perhaps NBA spacing can help with that.

14. New Orleans Pelicans: Jordan Hawkins, SG, UConn

While New Orleans is rumored to be shopping Zion Williamson for a potential trade up in the draft, if they do keep the pick, the Pelicans could use more perimeter shotmaking to shore up the offense.

The Pelicans were 29th in the NBA in 3-point attempts this past season, and Hawkins would be the perfect addition to address this need. He’s the best shooter in this draft class, going 21-for-42 from beyond the arc in the NCAA Tournament on the Huskies' national championship squad. His combination of quickness and being able to get to spots swiftly without the basketball is special. When Hawkins is in rhythm, he’s a microwave, and he presents the thing that NBA teams need most: shotmaking. He used that threat from 3 to be able to get a quick first step and catch defenders by surprise on his way to the basket, where he has an underrated ability to rise to the rim. The reason he’s not higher is his build and the fact he’s unproven off the dribble. Hawkins needs to build up muscle to fully flourish at the next level.

15. Atlanta Hawks: Jett Howard , G, Michigan

After being among the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, the Hawks need to address perimeter shotmaking to help support their superstar, Trae Young. While Dick or Hawkins could be lead options, they’re tracking to not be around by the time the Hawks pick at No. 15. Howard, a 6-8 wing who is 19 years and the son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, would fill the hole on the perimeter in Atlanta. Between the positional size and the desire to be a playmaker, there’s some upside to him at this slot.

16. Utah Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino , G, Indiana

In continuing to bolster the backcourt, the Jazz should pick one of the top guards that just falls out of the lottery here. Hood-Schifino’s feel for the game and ability to execute in pick-and-roll situations are major strengths, as he took over the Hoosiers as a freshman point guard when Xavier Johnson went down and was critical in leading IU back to the NCAA Tournament. The one cause for concern is his perimeter shot consistency, but the midrange game is strong and he has great floor vision to distribute the basketball.

17. Los Angeles Lakers : Nick Smith Jr. , G, Arkansas

The Lakers could use more guard help after a mixed bag of results with D’Angelo Russell & Co. Nick Smith could end up being one of the best talents in this class and is wired to score. A knee injury set the former No. 1 recruit back from his lone season at Arkansas, and he’s not getting picked based on what he did for the Razorbacks this past year. That being said, Smith surged late in the year and showed that he can score on the attack and with pull-up shots from the outside. His defense does need a lot of work, but there’s a ton to like in the shotmaking department, and he has real length at 6-5.

18. Miami Heat: Kris Murray , F, Iowa

All signs point to the Heat making some sort of noise in the coming weeks as Miami looks to build off its improbable Finals appearance and turn it into a championship next year. Miami has shown that anything is possible with Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler, and players ready to help the Heat win now will likely be valued over someone simply with a lot of upside. Kris Murray is ready to help a team win now. That’s why he got an NBA Draft Green Room invite (he passed on it to watch the draft with his family). The twin brother of Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray, the fellow Iowa product averaged 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this past year. His positional size fits the NBA, as Murray is close to 6-8 with a 7-foot wingspan while sitting at 215 pounds. His durability and athleticism stand out, and Murray is regarded as one of the best in the class at finishing at the rim. He uses that frame to guard his man and is switchable as well. What Murray ends up being is determined by his shot consistency. He’s not particularly great at creating his own shots or at passing, but the length factor combined with the potential to be that 3-and-D weapon is valued by front offices.

19. Golden State Warriors : Jaime Jaquez , F, UCLA

While the Warriors have typically been geared to pursue younger prospects like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Patrick Baldwin Jr. & Co., Golden State is going to be over the "second apron" of the luxury tax in the new CBA and needs NBA-ready talent. The 22-year-old Jaquez was, simply put, the epitome of a winner at UCLA. He powered the program back to the national map with a Final Four appearance and a trip to the Sweet 16. His competitive edge and underrated athleticism have allowed the Bruins' product to rise up boards in the pre-draft process. Jaquez is a throwback player in a way, successfully playing with his back to the basket as a wing and using his body to impose his will for high percentage shots. He has a great understanding of what the right play is offensively and is a really solid defender. His feel for the game on the defensive end and the intensity that he plays with are what scouts love about him. The perimeter shot is the question mark, having shot just 32% from deep this past season. His lack of quickness is also a bit concerning in the transition from the college to the NBA level, but I’m bullish on Jaquez’s IQ, what he can add to a team and his understanding of making winning plays.

20. Houston Rockets: Dereck Lively II , C, Duke

The 19-year-old, 7-1 center out of Duke was as great of a rim protector as anybody in college basketball this past season, a reason some circles believe he could be off the board in the top 15–17 picks. I’ll say Lively hangs around, and if he does, the Rockets should absolutely snatch him at No. 20. Houston needs an interior shot-blocking presence and Lively, who blasts a 7-7 wingspan, averaged 2.5 blocks per game. The offensive skill set is raw at the moment and there’s no question that a coaching staff will have to work with him on becoming better at scoring around the rim and having feel for the game in the paint. Hitting the weight room is also a must for the one-and-done Duke big man.

21. Brooklyn Nets: Keyonte George, SG, Baylor

The Nets are in a unique position in this NBA Draft with the No. 21 and No. 22 picks. That’s why there are plenty of rumors surrounding Brooklyn that general manager Sean Marks and his team are looking to trade up.

Let’s start with where the Nets stand – they do have some stability following the drama and end to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That doesn’t mean Brooklyn is set up to win at a high level, making back-to-back draft picks in the 20s important because the organization enters the offseason just $10 million below the $162 million tax threshold. Having Ben Simmons healthy, getting a deal done with Cameron Johnson and building off Mikal Bridges – we think, barring some sort of trade – are priorities for this team.

As for Brooklyn’s needs, backcourt scoring has to be a priority. The Nets can get a guard in George who is fully capable of creating his own shots off the dribble and knocking them down fluidly. His balance off the dribble and footwork are impressive, as George averaged over 15 points with three assists per game in his lone season at Baylor. The question mark areas: decision-making and defensive consistency. He’s not a proven passer, and being a shot-first player could lead to him forcing the issue but also turning it over, averaging three per game at Baylor. He would be best as a rotational scoring option for a team at least to start.

22. Brooklyn Nets: Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F, Marquette

Another one of the biggest risers throughout the pre-draft process, Prosper presents the positional size and range to be a great value selection in the back-half of the first round. His athleticism and quickness allow him to be a high-level defender that can cover a lot of ground and be switchable. He showcased a great motor playing for Shaka Smart and has a knack for getting to the right spots when off the ball to make an impact offensively as a slasher. Prosper needs to show he can consistently hit perimeter shots, but the flashes he provided this past year lend themselves to believing that’s an area that can come along. Ball handling is not a strength, but it’s also not what a team would be drafting him for. He’s a 3-and-D guy in a league always looking for more of those players. The Nets need scoring.

23. Portland Trail Blazers : Noah Clowney , F, Alabama

The biggest need for the Blazers is size, and Clowney can certainly fit the bill for that. Jusuf Nurkic is a solid 7-footer, but Clowney’s upside, mobility and defensive talent are all a plus, and he could be a long-term big for whoever he ends up with. With a 7-2 wingspan, Clowney averaged 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season, while showing he could attack the rim and cover a lot of ground on both ends. Shooting just 28% from 3, that’s the area for the 18-year-old to continue to evolve in. And yes, that young age is why there’s a lot to like about him if he’s still around at 23.

24. Sacramento Kings: Leonard Miller, F, G League Ignite

After a remarkable season that was capped off with battling the Warriors through an epic seven-game series, Sacramento has plenty of momentum. Adding a player with upside is a swing they can take at No. 24. The 19-year-old Miller stands at over 6-9 and 215 pounds and possesses ball handling ability. His impact on the break and a great touch when attacking the rim are special considering his size, as the 19-year-old averaged 17 and 10 per game this past year for Ignite. He embraces physicality on the drive and has shown an ability to make plays for others around him. Shotmaking is the question mark, as well as the lack of sample size at a high level. That leads to the jury being out on what a ceiling for Miller is, and a high variance for how he could project at the next level. He’s got such a unique skill set, and the ability to handle the ball while being able to attack the rim is why there’s so much intrigue surrounding him.

25. Memphis Grizzlies: Dariq Whitehead, SG, Duke

While reports have surfaced that Memphis is looking to trade up in the draft, if the Grizzlies do keep this pick, the potential fit for them at No. 25 is to find a wing who has upside.

At 6-6 with a 220-pound body, former five-star recruit and Duke one-and-done product Dariq Whitehead can definitely fill a key role from the perimeter, having shot nearly 43% from 3 in his lone season with the Blue Devils. That strong shooting also translates to a smooth pull-up game, and Whitehead showed that he is a capable and active defender when going up against guys around his size. A foot injury in the preseason, and a leg setback late in the year, created question marks surrounding his athleticism, and it’s hard to get an exact gauge of just how much that setback impacted him and what he will actually be in the NBA. There’s a wide variance for where Whitehead gets selected as medical info will play a part, but the thing he has going for him is that he is a high-level shotmaker who has showed when he’s healthy that he can be a multidimensional offensive player.

26. Indiana Pacers: Rayan Rupert, SF, New Zealand Breakers

With four selections in the top 32 of this draft, Indiana is in an advantageous position to look to trade some of their capital. The Pacers have depth, leading the NBA in bench scoring at 43.8 PPG this past year. That’s why I’m going with Rupert, the 6-6 Frenchman who has a 7-2 wingspan and is already a high-level defensive player. His length and athleticism are special, and he uses those tools to be disruptive with a very aggressive mindset when he’s guarding his man. On the offensive end of the floor, the shooting is a question mark. That’s what makes Rupert a developmental pick by a team who can potentially work on his offensive skill set in the G League and get more confident on that end of the floor. With how instinctively sound he is defensively at just 19 years of age, there’s first-round value for the NBL product.

27. Charlotte Hornets: Brice Sensabaugh, SF, Ohio State

We could see some movement by the Hornets in this draft because New Orleans owns picks No. 34, 39 and 41, in addition to No. 2 and 27. The dilemma: the organization has restricted free agents P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges, and already has nine players on the roster. That being said, whether it’s the Hornets or someone else, shotmaking is always going to be a desired need, especially when you can get it at this stage of the draft.

At 6-6 and 235 pounds, Sensabaugh is a one-and-done player who showed in one season at Ohio State that he is a terrific shotmaker, averaging over 16 points per game in the Big Ten and knocking down close to 41% from 3-point land. His handle and footwork are both strong, giving him the ability to make a move on a defender and knock down pull-up shots as well. There’s real material from this past season to suggest that he can be a multidimensional scorer in the NBA. The concerns: he’s not really a finisher at the rim, and Sensabaugh has a lot of work to do on the defensive end. There’s no question that he is one of the best pure scorers in this class, but the key for whoever does take him will be how they plan to evolve him on the defensive end so that he’s not a liability on that end of the floor.

28. Utah Jazz: Andre Jackson, SF, UConn

In a recent Jazz team site official article, their experts cited that the team is looking for length, versatility and defense. When you have a player as versatile as Lauri Markkanen, you can get players on the perimeter who are similar to him in size if they bring some different tools to the lineup. Andre Jackson was the Swiss Army Knife of the national champion Connecticut Huskies this past season. His combination of explosiveness and knack for making the right play is what intrigues teams, and it’s led the 6-6 wing with a 6-10 wingspan to shoot up draft boards. Jackson is shifty and quick while possessing an unlimited motor. He’s a high-level cutter offensively and was very good at finding his teammates as a distributor, averaging 4.7 assists per game. Scoring is not going to be Jackson’s main weapon in the NBA, but for a guy who can guard anybody on the floor and make plays in transition, he carries value.

29. Indiana Pacers: Colby Jones, SG, Xavier

Finding options on the perimeter alongside Haliburton is the continual thought process if Indiana keeps this pick at No. 29, and Colby Jones is a riser on boards because he is 6-6 and averaged 15.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 4.4 APG this past season. Jones has solid positional size and a feel for the game that has only progressed throughout his career. He’s a very willing defender who will fight through screens and take his assignments personally. The jump shot can be a bit inconsistent, but he should help a team as another perimeter scoring option who possesses a great level of maturity.

30. Los Angeles Clippers: Maxwell Lewis, SF, Pepperdine

The Clippers have a fascinating offseason in front of them. LA’s priority is simple: Will Kawhi Leonard and Paul George stay healthy and play together? Thus far, the formula has not worked out. With 13 players expected back in the coming season, LA can get creative to round out the first round and aim for some upside with this selection. Lewis, who went to college in California, is an exceptional athlete at 6-6 with a 7-foot wingspan. Averaging 17.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 2.8 APG in his sophomore season, Lewis’ best offensive skill is his catch-and-shoot ability. He knocked down 35% of his shots from beyond the arc this past year while also displaying that he can score it off the dribble from time to time as well. The reason he’s a back-end first rounder or second-round selection in this class is the lack of strength, and how that could cause him to struggle defensively. He really needs to build up his body and evolve his technique and awareness on that end of the floor. That added muscle could help him with his handle and ability to attack the rim as well. The athleticism and shotmaking are big positives, though, and we’ve seen those areas of concern come together for other prospects. That’s why, for Lewis, some time in the G League and organizational patience could be beneficial.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter at @John_Fanta .

