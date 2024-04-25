National Basketball Association Joel Embiid reveals Bell's palsy diagnosis after 50-point outing beats Knicks Updated Apr. 26, 2024 10:29 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a form of facial paralysis he says has affected him since before the play-in tournament.

Embiid wore sunglasses to the podium after he scored 50 points in the Sixers’ 125-114 Game 3 win over the New York Knicks and said he’s dealt with various symptoms such as blurred vision and dry eyes.

Embiid said he first started suffering from the affliction about a "day or two" before the Sixers played the Miami Heat on April 17 in the play-in tournament. Embiid had 23 points and 15 rebounds in the win that sent the Sixers to the playoffs.

Embiid complained of migraines but "thought it was nothing" before he finally notified doctors he wasn’t feeling well.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My body was just, I was just not feeling it," Embiid said. "Yes, it’s pretty annoying. My left side of my face, my mouth and my eye. It’s been tough. But I’m not a quitter. I’m going to keep fighting through anything. It’s unfortunate, that’s the way I look at it. But it’s not an excuse. I’ve got to keep pushing."

Embiid had been wearing sunglasses throughout the series and conducted a Game 2 postgame interview with his head down in front of his locker to hide his symptoms.

Embiid said he has no timetable on how long it may take to recover from Bell’s palsy.

"It hasn’t really necessarily gotten better," he said. "With the conversations that I’ve had, it could be weeks, it could be months. I just hope that it stays like this. I’ve got a beautiful face. I don’t like when my mouth is looking the other way. Unfortunate situation but everything happens for a reason."

Last season’s NBA MVP, Embiid was 13 of 19 from the floor, made 19 of 21 free throws and hit five 3-pointers in Game 3. He also finally turned the crowd — which had a distinct New York flavor in South Philly — into one rocking for the home team. The All-Star center played more like a sharpshooting guard in the third, when he saved the season.

The Sixers pecked away at a three-point halftime deficit when Embiid got hot. He hit one 3 and then two more — the last two with assists from Tyrese Maxey — that gave the Sixers an 82-72 lead. His fourth 3 pushed the lead to 98-85.

Not bad for a career 34% 3-point shooter.

Maxey added two 3s in the quarter and the 76ers went a whopping 9 of 12 from beyond the arc for 43 points.

After getting punished in New York, the Sixers pushed back. The Knicks lead the series 2-1 and Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

Embiid's bulky left knee brace helped sturdy the 7-footer after dealing with injuries all season. He mostly kept his cool and was in the mix on both ends of the court all game. Embiid had 17 points, three fouls and he even grabbed Mitchell Robinson and dragged him to the court in a first half where they again weren't good enough to look like a team that could beat the Knicks.

The Knicks won the first two games in New York, highlighted by Donte DiVincenzo's go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in Game 2. Against the backdrop of two Villanova national championship banners they helped the program win, the trio of former Wildcats were largely stifled in Game 3.

Jalen Brunson did lead the Knicks with 39 points and 13 assists. Josh Hart — whose spectacular 3-point shooting in New York was an unexpected bonus for the Knicks — scored 20 points but DiVincenzo had five.

They must have felt at home inside a Sixers' arena that sounded more like Madison Square Garden as chants of "Let's Go Knicks!' echoed throughout the arena for a chunk of the game. John Starks wildly cheered them on from his courtside.

The Sixers countered with Allen Iverson.

But nostalgia didn't matter much between two teams that played each other in a postseason series for the first time since 1989.

This one could be shaping up as one to remember.

Embiid was serenaded with "MVP! MVP!" chants as he stretched the lead from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

"Joel Embiid has been banned from the Empire State Building," was posted on the skyscraper's social media account.

Maxey finished with 25 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 15 points and showed no lingering effects following his reported involvement in a car crash after Game 2.

Game 3 was played without any significant disputes with the officiating after the NBA said the referees missed several late calls in Game 2.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks

share