Miles Bridges gets 30-game suspension from NBA for domestic violence
Miles Bridges gets 30-game suspension from NBA for domestic violence

Published Apr. 14, 2023 6:01 p.m. ET

Forward Miles Bridges will need to serve a 10-game suspension once he signs a contract with an NBA team and returns to the league.

The league officially suspended the restricted free agent for 30 games Friday following a domestic violence incident last summer. But the NBA said 20 games of the suspension have been served since Bridges sat all out 82 regular-season games.

Bridges, 25, did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment. He last played for the Charlotte Hornets two years ago, leading the team in scoring at 20.2 points per game and rebounding.

He appeared headed for a contract worth in excess of $100 million last summer as a restricted free agent, but was arrested and charged in Los Angeles with multiple domestic violence offenses just days before the start of free agency.

Bridges entered a plea of no contest in November to a felony domestic violence charge and the remaining counts against him were dismissed. The contract offers never came and Bridges, the 12th overall pick in 2018 out of Michigan State, remains a restricted free agent.

The NBA conducted its own investigation into the matter, saying in a release that it reviewed all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses and the parties involved. The league also said it consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance.

The NBA said in the news release that "the 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors."

As a restricted free agent, Bridges can sign an offer sheet with another team but the Hornets would have the option to match. The Hornets did not immediately have a comment on the suspension.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

