National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA Playoffs: How to watch, dates, TV schedule

Published Apr. 4, 2023 5:46 p.m. ET

The 2023 NBA postseason will tip off with the Play-In Tournament on April 11, which will be followed by the start of the first round of the playoffs on April 15.

Here's when and where you can watch the NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals:

[2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds]

NBA PLAY-IN SCHEDULE

April 11 (ESPN, TNT)
Play-In Game 1 (East 7 vs. East 8)
Play-In Game 2 (West 7 vs. West 8)

April 12 (ESPN, TNT)
Play-In Game 3 (East 9 vs. East 10)
Play-In Game 4 (West 9 vs. West 10)

April 14 (ESPN, TNT)
Play-In Game 5 (Loser East 7/8 vs. Winner East 9/10)
Play-In Game 6 ((Loser West 7/8 vs. Winner West 9/10)

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

April 15: NBA Playoffs 2023 begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV)
May 1-2*: NBA Conference Semifinals begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
May 16-17*: NBA Conference Finals begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT)

*Dates subject to change based on results

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE (ABC)

June 1: NBA Finals 2023 Game 1
June 4: NBA Finals 2023 Game 2
June 7: NBA Finals 2023 Game 3
June 9: NBA Finals 2023 Game 4
June 12: NBA Finals 2023 Game 5 (if necessary)
June 15: NBA Finals 2023 Game 6 (if necessary)
June 18: NBA Finals 2023 Game 7 (if necessary)

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Barcelona, Xavi chasing El Clásico history in Copa del Rey semifinal
Barcelona, Xavi chasing El Clásico history in Copa del Rey semifinal
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes