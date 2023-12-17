National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Draft odds: Where will Bronny James land? Published Dec. 17, 2023 1:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's not guaranteed that Bronny James will enter the 2024 NBA Draft — but the sportsbooks are prepared if he does.

James — the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James — is a freshman at USC, and was a top-30 recruit entering the college ranks for this season.

His father has long made his intentions to play with his eldest son in the NBA clear, but LeBron will be 39 on Dec. 30, while Bronny recently turned 19.

In other words, time is of the essence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronny has played in just one game this season after suffering a cardiac arrest in July of this year. In his college debut on Dec. 10, Bronny tallied four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 17 minutes.

The Trojans lost in overtime to Long Beach State, 84-79.

Let's check out the odds for which team drafts Bronny should he enter the 2024 NBA Draft.

BRONNY JAMES 2024 NBA DRAFT ODDS: *

Los Angeles Lakers: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

New York Knicks: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Miami Heat: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

LA Clippers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Atlanta Hawks: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Chicago Bulls: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

OKC Thunder: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Unsurprisingly, the Lakers have the shortest odds to draft Bronny at FanDuel Sportsbook. L.A. currently does not have a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Also near the top of the oddsboard are two of LeBron's former teams, the Heat and Cavaliers. Both teams currently own their first-round picks.

Bronny will next take the floor on Sunday when the Trojans face Auburn.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.

share