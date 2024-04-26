National Basketball Association Tyrese Haliburton breaks tie with 3-point play, Pacers beat Bucks 121-118 in OT Published Apr. 26, 2024 9:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tyrese Haliburton completed a three-point play with 1.6 seconds left, capping his first postseason triple-double in his first home playoff game to give the Indiana Pacers a 121-118 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Indiana leads the best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 on Sunday in Indianapolis. Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo again sat out for Milwaukee because of a strained left calf.

Haliburton had 18 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. Myles Turner added 29 points and nine rebounds, both playoff career highs, to help give Indiana its first back-to-back postseason wins since taking three straight in the 2014 Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Pacers also have their first lead in the playoffs since Game 3 of a first-round matchup against Cleveland in 2018. Indiana hasn't won a series since reaching the 2014 Eastern Conference finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton banked in a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds to force overtime and had a chance to force a second overtime, but his 3 bounced off the side of the rim as the buzzer sounded.

Middleton finished with a playoff-career high 42 points and had 10 rebounds and five assists after missing practice Thursday because of a sprained right ankle. Damian Lillard added 28 points and eight assists, most coming after he hurt his left Achilles late in the first quarter.

It was a wild finish in front of a festive crowed decked out in gold T-shirts for Indiana's first home playoff game since since April 21, 2019 — and with many local favorites in attendance. The crowd included former Indiana Fever newcomer Caitlin Clark, former Colts coach Tony Dungy, former Pacers forward Derrick McKey and current Colts players Anthony Richardson, Kenny Moore II and E.J. Speed .

But these fans never expected the experienced Bucks to methodically trim a 19-point first-half deficit to 90-83 after three quarters or to open the fourth on a 10-2 run to take a 95-92 lead on Bobby Portis Jr.'s putback early in the fourth.

The teams then traded baskets, ties and leads over the final 7 1/2 minutes, with Pascal Siakam's putback with 19.1 seconds left giving the Pacers a seemingly safe 109-106 lead. But Siakam missed the ensuing free throw, Middleton answered with a midrange and the 3 to tie it. Siakam's long 3 to win it hit off the back of the rim at the buzzer.

It was more of the same in overtime — until Haliburton broke free for a 15-foot runner that drew a foul and led to the decisive three-point play.

Bobby Portis Jr. finished with 17 points and 18 rebounds for the Bucks, while Siakam had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Pacers.

Clark, the WNBA's No. 1 overall pick and Division I career scoring leader, drew a standing ovation as she revved up the crowd in the team's pregame IndyCar replica.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share