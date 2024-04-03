SPORTS
National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Which NBA teams have never won a championship?
Published Apr. 3, 2024 10:55 a.m. ET
The NBA Finals are full of memorable matchups and championship teams. The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics have consistently won since the 1950s. Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls dominated the '90s. Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors have marveled fans in the past decade.
However, not every NBA team has won the NBA championship. The Phoenix Suns have the most NBA Finals appearances without winning the NBA title with three. The Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets are all tied with two appearances. The Indiana Pacers have had one crack at the NBA title in the Finals.
Below are the 10 teams that have never won the NBA championship:
- Brooklyn Nets
- Charlotte Hornets
- Indiana Pacers
- LA Clippers
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Orlando Magic
- Phoenix Suns
- Utah Jazz
Here are the five NBA franchises that have never made it to the NBA Finals:
- Charlotte Hornets
- LA Clippers
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- New Orleans Pelicans
