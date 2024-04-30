Lakers reportedly 'very open' to idea of pairing LeBron James with Bronny
LeBron James could have his wish of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, granted by the Los Angeles Lakers next season.
According to a report from The Athletic, the Lakers are "very open" to the idea of drafting Bronny, who declared for the 2024 NBA Draft in April despite not doing much to improve his draft stock in his one season at USC.
Bronny, 19, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while shooting 36.6% from the field in 25 games with the Trojans.
The Lakers will only have the No. 55 pick in this summer's draft (via the LA Clippers) unless the New Orleans Pelicans choose to defer their owed pick to 2025. In that case, the Lakers will also have the No. 17 pick, just outside of the lottery.
LeBron James has a player option worth $51.4 million he can decline this summer to become an unrestricted free agent, which puts more pressure on the Lakers to draft Bronny.
The 2024 NBA Draft will take place at Barclays Center on June 26 and June 27. NBA free agency starts July 1.
Bronnny to the Lakers?
- 2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Lakers aiming to pair LeBron-Bronny?
- Bronny James' NBA future: Should he stay in the draft?
- USC's Bronny James to prioritize team interest above all in looming NBA Draft decision
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Lakers force Game 5 in Denver with 119-108 win over Nuggets at home
The Lakers avoided a sweep. Can they steal Game 5 in Denver?
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard out vs. Pacers in Game 4
2024 NBA Playoff Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
Which NBA teams have never won a championship?
-
Celtics take 2-1 lead in series vs. Heat with wire-to-wire win in Miami
2024 NBA Championship odds: Celtics favored; 76ers, Bucks tumble
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Lakers force Game 5 in Denver with 119-108 win over Nuggets at home
The Lakers avoided a sweep. Can they steal Game 5 in Denver?
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard out vs. Pacers in Game 4
2024 NBA Playoff Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
Which NBA teams have never won a championship?
-
Celtics take 2-1 lead in series vs. Heat with wire-to-wire win in Miami
2024 NBA Championship odds: Celtics favored; 76ers, Bucks tumble