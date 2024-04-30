National Basketball Association Lakers reportedly 'very open' to idea of pairing LeBron James with Bronny Published Apr. 30, 2024 2:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LeBron James could have his wish of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, granted by the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Lakers are "very open" to the idea of drafting Bronny, who declared for the 2024 NBA Draft in April despite not doing much to improve his draft stock in his one season at USC.

Bronny, 19, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while shooting 36.6% from the field in 25 games with the Trojans.

The Lakers will only have the No. 55 pick in this summer's draft (via the LA Clippers) unless the New Orleans Pelicans choose to defer their owed pick to 2025. In that case, the Lakers will also have the No. 17 pick, just outside of the lottery.

LeBron James has a player option worth $51.4 million he can decline this summer to become an unrestricted free agent, which puts more pressure on the Lakers to draft Bronny.

The 2024 NBA Draft will take place at Barclays Center on June 26 and June 27. NBA free agency starts July 1.

