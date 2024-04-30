National Basketball Association
Lakers reportedly 'very open' to idea of pairing LeBron James with Bronny
National Basketball Association

Lakers reportedly 'very open' to idea of pairing LeBron James with Bronny

Published Apr. 30, 2024 2:00 a.m. ET

LeBron James could have his wish of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, granted by the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Lakers are "very open" to the idea of drafting Bronny, who declared for the 2024 NBA Draft in April despite not doing much to improve his draft stock in his one season at USC.

Bronny, 19, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while shooting 36.6% from the field in 25 games with the Trojans.

The Lakers will only have the No. 55 pick in this summer's draft (via the LA Clippers) unless the New Orleans Pelicans choose to defer their owed pick to 2025. In that case, the Lakers will also have the No. 17 pick, just outside of the lottery.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James has a player option worth $51.4 million he can decline this summer to become an unrestricted free agent, which puts more pressure on the Lakers to draft Bronny.

The 2024 NBA Draft will take place at Barclays Center on June 26 and June 27. NBA free agency starts July 1.

Is Bronny James ready for the NBA competition? | The Herd

Is Bronny James ready for the NBA competition? | The Herd

Bronnny to the Lakers?

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
LeBron James
Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA Playoff Bracket: Updated schedule, scores, standings

2024 NBA Playoff Bracket: Updated schedule, scores, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes