National Basketball Association LeBron James' agent does not expect star to retire after this season Updated Apr. 29, 2024 8:44 p.m. ET

If the Los Angeles Lakers' season ends on Monday, what will come next for LeBron James?

According to his agent — it's not retirement.

While appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Monday, Rich Paul gave an update on James' future plans, stating that he expects the 20-time All-Star to be in an NBA uniform next season.

"I think we do see him next year," Paul said. "Now, how many more after that? I do not know. But I think he's got maybe two or three years left in the tank, maybe."

James and the Lakers' season is on the line as they face playoff elimination in a must-win Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

The 39-year-old is currently the oldest active player in the league, and he has played 21 seasons since being drafted No. 1 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

James has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, which he could turn down to become a free agent.

While Paul is confident James will come back for another season, he understands the end of his playing career is not far away, which the two have discussed.

"My conversation with him is ‘just have fun,’" Paul said. "'Just enjoy it because you've got a lot less years to play than you've already played. Just enjoy the ride.'"

