Knicks reserve Bojan Bogdanovic will have foot surgery, miss rest of playoffs

Published Apr. 30, 2024 6:06 p.m. ET

New York Knicks swingman Bojan Bogdanovic will have surgery on his left foot and miss the rest of the playoffs.

Bogdanovic, who had played well off the bench to help the Knicks take a 3-1 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers, was hurt in Game 4 on Sunday when Nicolas Batum fell on his leg while they chased a loose ball.

The Knicks didn't specify the nature of the injury Tuesday or when Bogdanovic would have surgery. They said he would be evaluated again in three months.

The veteran from Croatia was acquired from Detroit in February at the trade deadline. He had 13 points in Game 1, with the Knicks outscoring the 76ers by 27 points while he was in the game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

