2024 NBA Playoff Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
The 2024 NBA regular season ended on April 14 and the 2024 NBA postseason tips off with the play-in tournament on April 16, followed by the first round of the playoffs on April 20.
Here's when and where you can watch the NBA playoffs and NBA Finals (all times Eastern):
NBA Playoff Schedule and Scores
Tuesday, April 16
- Play-In Game 1: (8) Lakers 110, (7) Pelicans 106
- Play-In Game 2: (9) Kings 118, (10) Warriors 94
Wednesday, April 17
- Play-In Game 3: (8) Miami Heat at (7) Philadelphia 76ers - 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- Play-In Game 4: (10) Atlanta Hawks at (9) Chicago Bulls - 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, April 19
- Play-In Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 - 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- Play-In Game 6: (7) New Orleans Pelicans vs. (9) Sacramento Kings - 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
Saturday, April 20
- (5) Orlando Magic at (4) Cleveland Cavaliers - 1 p.m. (ESPN)
- (6) Phoenix Suns at (3) Minnesota Timberwolves - 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- TBD at (2) New York Knicks - 6 p.m. (ESPN)
- (7) Los Angeles Lakers at (2) Denver Nuggets - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, April 21
- TBD at (1) Boston Celtics - 1 p.m. (ABC)
- (5) Dallas Mavericks at (4) LA Clippers - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
- (6) Indiana Pacers at (3) Milwaukee Bucks - 7 p.m. (TNT)
- TBD at (1) Oklahoma City Thunder - 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
Monday, April 22
- (5) Orlando Magic at (4) Cleveland Cavaliers - 7 p.m. (NBA TV)
- TBD at (2) New York Knicks - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
- (7) Los Angeles Lakers at (2) Denver Nuggets - 10 p.m. (TNT)
Tuesday, April 23
- (6) Phoenix Suns at (3) Minnesota Timberwolves - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
- (6) Indiana Pacers at (3) Milwaukee Bucks - 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
- (5) Dallas Mavericks at (4) LA Clippers - 10 p.m. (TNT)
Wednesday, April 24
- TBD at (1) Boston Celtics - 7 p.m. (TNT)
- TBD at (1) Oklahoma City Thunder - 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
Thursday, April 25
- (4) Cleveland Cavaliers at (5) Orlando Magic - 7 p.m. (NBA TV)
- (2) New York Knicks at TBD - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
- (2) Denver Nuggets at (7) Los Angeles Lakers - 10 p.m. (TNT)
Friday, April 26
- (3) Milwaukee Bucks at (6) Indiana Pacers - 5:30 p.m (ESPN)
- (4) LA Clippers at (5) Dallas Mavericks - 8 p.m. (ESPN)
- (3) Minnesota Timberwolves at (6) Phoenix Suns - 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, April 27
- (4) Cleveland Cavaliers at (5) Orlando Magic - 1 p.m. (TNT)
- (1) Oklahoma City Thunder at TBD - 3:30 p.m. (TNT)
- (1) Boston Celtics at TBD - 6 p.m. (TNT)
- (2) Denver Nuggets at (7) Los Angeles Lakers - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, April 28
- (2) New York Knicks at TBD - 1 p.m. (ABC)
- (4) LA Clippers at (5) Dallas Mavericks - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
- (3) Milwaukee Bucks at (6) Indiana Pacers - 7 p.m (TNT)
- (3) Minnesota Timberwolves at (6) Phoenix Suns - 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
When do the NBA playoffs start?
Since 2020, the NBA playoffs have tipped off with the NBA play-in tournament. The play-in tournament began on April 16. The first round of the NBA playoffs will then commence on April 20.
How can I watch the play-in tournament?
The play-in tournament will be broadcast on ESPN and TNT.
How can I watch the NBA Playoffs?
The NBA playoffs will broadcast on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Most traditional cable/satellite subscriptions have packages including some or all of these channels. You also stream the full NBA playoffs with streaming providers Sling, fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.
Can I watch the Playoffs and Finals for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna, you can catch some playoff matchups and every NBA finals game on ABC. Some streaming services also have free trials available.
When do the NBA conference semifinals start?
The 2024 NBA conference semifinals begin on May 6-7, but could move up to May 4-5 if the playoff series end early.
When do the NBA conference finals start?
The 2024 NBA conference semifinals begin on May 21-22, but could move up to May 19-20 if the playoff series end early.
When do the NBA Finals start?
The NBA Finals start on June 6, featuring the winners of the Eastern and Western Conference finals. The NBA Finals could end anytime from June 14 and June 23, depending on the series.
How can I watch the NBA Finals?
The NBA Finals will broadcast on ABC. ABC is available on many streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. You can also catch NBA Finals games with an over-the-air antenna that has access to a local broadcasting station.
2024 NBA Finals Schedule
- Thursday, June 6: Game 1 (8:30 p.m., ABC)
- Sunday, June 9: Game 2 (8 p.m., ABC)
- Wednesday, June 12: Game 3 (8:30 p.m., ABC)
- Friday, June 14: Game 4 (8:30 p.m., ABC)
- Monday, June 17: Game 5 (8:30 p.m., ABC)*
- Thursday, June 20: Game 6 (8:30 p.m., ABC)*
- Sunday, June 23: Game 7 (8 p.m., ABC)*
* if necessary
2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, standings, rules
2024 NBA playoff bracket, picture: Updated Schedule, scores
NBA Playoffs bold predictions: Clippers, Knicks headed for first-round upsets?
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Eddie House pushes back on LeBron James' comments about 2011 Heat role players
2024 NBA Awards: Staff picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year and more
Kawhi Leonard reportedly lands final spot on USA hoops roster for 2024 Olympics
Lakers upset Pelicans for No. 7 seed, will play Nuggets in first round of NBA Playoffs
2024 NBA MVP odds, race: Nikola Jokic heavily favored to win third MVP
