National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Playoff Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free Updated Apr. 17, 2024 10:33 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NBA regular season ended on April 14 and the 2024 NBA postseason tips off with the play-in tournament on April 16, followed by the first round of the playoffs on April 20.

Here's when and where you can watch the NBA playoffs and NBA Finals (all times Eastern):

NBA Playoff Schedule and Scores

Tuesday, April 16

Wednesday, April 17

Friday, April 19

Saturday, April 20

Sunday, April 21

Monday, April 22

Tuesday, April 23

Wednesday, April 24

TBD at (1) Boston Celtics - 7 p.m. (TNT)

TBD at (1) Oklahoma City Thunder - 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, April 25

Friday, April 26

Saturday, April 27

Sunday, April 28

When do the NBA playoffs start?

Since 2020, the NBA playoffs have tipped off with the NBA play-in tournament. The play-in tournament began on April 16. The first round of the NBA playoffs will then commence on April 20.

How can I watch the play-in tournament?

The play-in tournament will be broadcast on ESPN and TNT.

How can I watch the NBA Playoffs?

The NBA playoffs will broadcast on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Most traditional cable/satellite subscriptions have packages including some or all of these channels. You also stream the full NBA playoffs with streaming providers Sling, fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

Can I watch the Playoffs and Finals for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna, you can catch some playoff matchups and every NBA finals game on ABC. Some streaming services also have free trials available.

When do the NBA conference semifinals start?

The 2024 NBA conference semifinals begin on May 6-7, but could move up to May 4-5 if the playoff series end early.

When do the NBA conference finals start?

The 2024 NBA conference semifinals begin on May 21-22, but could move up to May 19-20 if the playoff series end early.

When do the NBA Finals start?

The NBA Finals start on June 6, featuring the winners of the Eastern and Western Conference finals. The NBA Finals could end anytime from June 14 and June 23, depending on the series.

How can I watch the NBA Finals?

The NBA Finals will broadcast on ABC. ABC is available on many streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. You can also catch NBA Finals games with an over-the-air antenna that has access to a local broadcasting station.

2024 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 6: Game 1 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Sunday, June 9: Game 2 (8 p.m., ABC)

Wednesday, June 12: Game 3 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Friday, June 14: Game 4 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Monday, June 17: Game 5 (8:30 p.m., ABC)*

Thursday, June 20: Game 6 (8:30 p.m., ABC)*

Sunday, June 23: Game 7 (8 p.m., ABC)*

* if necessary

share