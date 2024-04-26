National Basketball Association
Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out of Game 3 in Bucks-Pacers playoff series
Updated Apr. 26, 2024 4:19 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Game 3 of the NBA playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that Antetokounmpo did more at practice than he had been during a nearly three-week absence with a strained left calf, though he still avoided live workouts. Instead, the Bucks waited till Friday to make the announcement on social media.

The league's two-time MVP has not played since getting hurt on April 9.

Milwaukee has not said whether All-Star Khris Middleton will play Friday. He sprained his right ankle early in Tuesday night's loss to the Pacers and finished the game. But he did not practice Thursday.

Middleton has averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5 assists through the first two games.

The series is tied 1-1 and neither team held morning shootarounds. Indiana is trying to take its first lead in a playoff series since 2018.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

