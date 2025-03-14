National Basketball Association Bulls' championship banners removed after damage during United Center concert Published Mar. 14, 2025 1:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's been another rough season for the Chicago Bulls, as they play under-.500 basketball for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. To make matters worse, the banners from the franchise's golden age (the team's two three-peats in the 1990s) won't be displayed in the United Center for the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season.

A Saturday concert — featuring performances by heavy metal bands Three Days Grace, Sevendust and Disturbed — damaged the Bulls' six championship banners, according to the Chicago Tribune. The damage was a result of pyrotechnics underneath the banners, which resulted in heat damage to the fabric.

"United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners," the venue's communications department said in a statement. "While the banners will not be in place for the remainder of this season, we do anticipate them being back in place next season."

As for some good news, Chicago overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-110 at home on Thursday, thanks to a game-high 31 points by Cody White. It marked the Bulls' fourth consecutive win.

Chicago is 28-38 and the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are 1.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the No. 9 seed in the East, but they hold a five-game lead on the Toronto Raptors for the No. 10 seed.

In February, Chicago traded guard and two-time All-Star Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal. After moving LaVine, the aforementioned White and Josh Giddey have shined.

Over Chicago's last 15 games, White is averaging 21.6 points per game, while Giddey is averaging 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and seven assists. Meanwhile, rookie Matas Buzelis, who scored in double figures in just four of his first 45 games and averaged five points per game over that span, is averaging 12.5 points in 26.5 minutes per contest over his last 19 games.

With the Bulls being 3-0 since the banners were taken down, one can only ask themselves the obvious: Is the team's winning streak a result of keeping the past in the past? It's crazy at first thought, but the facts are the facts: Chicago is undefeated since the incident.

