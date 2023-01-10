College Football FOX Sports' 2022-23 College Football All-Bowl Team 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 college football season is officially in the books.

Following several wild twists and turns in a campaign that dates back to August, everything came to a fitting conclusion on Monday night in Los Angeles, as Georgia romped past TCU 65-7 to win the national championship.

As fun as it was for legions of Dawgs fans to see head coach Kirby Smart hold up that golden trophy again, however, they were far from the only ones to celebrate this postseason given the rash of excellent performances in some incredibly thrilling bowl games.

While it may have been just one game, here is FOX Sports' 2022-23 All-Bowl Team, recognizing the best of the best from the past month of action to cap off a fantastic season.

QUARTERBACK

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (Peach Bowl vs. Georgia)

It's not an understatement to say that Stroud carried the Buckeyes to the brink of a national title berth with his heroic performance in Atlanta, coming up just short against the Bulldogs despite 348 passing yards, four touchdown passes and a surprisingly mobile 12 carries that kept OSU in the game time after time. On the biggest stage, he quieted the doubters and delivered a performance for the ages to wrap up 2022.

Honorable mention: Jalon Daniels, Kansas (Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas)

Led an improbable 24-point comeback to force OT vs. the Hogs and finished with 565 total yards and six total touchdowns.

RUNNING BACK

Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (LendingTree Bowl vs. Rice)

Rushed for an FBS bowl record 329 yards (averaging 15.7 yards per carry), recorded two touchdown runs, and threw two passes for 19 yards, including one strike that found the end zone, too. Gore Jr. has been carrying the Golden Eagles to success since he arrived and that continued in the program's first bowl win since 2016.

Tyjae Spears, Tulane (Cotton Bowl vs. USC)

A man among boys against the Trojans defense, rushing for 205 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Green Wave to a comeback win and the program's first major bowl victory since 1934.

Honorable mention: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (Rose Bowl vs. Utah)

Needed just seven carries to notch 120 yards against a tough Utes defense, with an 87-yard touchdown run among his two scores.

WIDE RECEIVER

Quentin Johnston, TCU (Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan, National Championship Game vs. Georgia)

Recorded six catches for 163 yards in a semifinal upset for the ages, with a 76-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He had one catch for three years in the title game.

Trea Shropshire, UAB (Bahamas Bowl vs. Miami-OH)

Kicked off the bowl season with an unstoppable performance that included accounting for 47% of the Blazers' offensive yardage (183 yards) on just six receptions, with a touchdown catch, too.

Johnny Wilson, Florida State (Cheez-It Bowl vs. Oklahoma)

Made one-handed grabs look effortless with an eight-catch, 202-yard outing to beat the Sooners and give FSU its first bowl win since 2017.

Honorable mention: Malik Nabers, LSU (Citrus Bowl vs. Purdue)

Looked the part of a No. 1 WR with 163 yards and a touchdown against the Boilermakers.

TIGHT END

Alex Bauman, Tulane (Cotton Bowl vs. USC)

Caught a critical fourth-down conversion to set up his game-winning touchdown pass with nine seconds left to beat USC.

Honorable mention: Beau Johnson, Georgia Southern (Camellia Bowl vs. Buffalo)

Team-high five catches for 118 yards to help the Eagles hang around with the Bulls.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Broderick Jones, Georgia (Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State, title game vs. TCU)

Didn't allow a sack against a tough Buckeyes front while paving the way for 5.2 yards per carry and a nearly 400-yard passing day in the semifinal. Jones and the line kept Stetson Bennett clean in the championship game against the Horned Frogs as well.

Prince Pines, Tulane (Cotton Bowl vs. USC)

Made key blocks for Tyjae Spears and company as they rushed for 305 yards at a remarkable nine yards per carry.

Clark Barrington, BYU (New Mexico Bowl vs. SMU)

Kept a young quarterback upright while helping the Cougars run 42 times for 209 yards and earn a one-point win over the Mustangs.

Beaux Limmer, Arkansas (Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas)

Didn't allow a sack as Hogs QB KJ Jefferson passed for more than 200 yards, ran for more than 100, and recorded four total touchdowns in a wild triple-OT victory.

Graham Barton, Duke (Military Bowl vs. UCF)

Helped the Blue Devils notch their ninth win of the season for just the seventh time in school history while not allowing a sack and helping rush for 4.4 yards per carry.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Dylan Horton, TCU (Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan, national title game vs. Georgia)

Terrorized the Wolverines to the tune of four sacks (three in the first half), plus forced a fumble and broke up a second-half pass. Followed that up with four tackles, including one tackle for loss, against the Bulldogs on the big stage in L.A.

Jordan Ferguson, MTSU (Hawaii Bowl vs. San Diego State)

Named bowl game MVP after an incredible diving interception, five tackles, one TFL, one pass breakup and a touchdown reception on offense in what ended as a two-point victory.

Richard Jibunor, Troy (Cure Bowl vs. UTSA)

Edge rusher had a sack, a forced fumble/recovery and an interception return, plus helped out on a key goal-line stand against the Roadrunners.

Honorable mention: Durrell Johnson, Liberty (Boca Raton Bowl vs. Toledo)

Despite being banged up, tallied nine tackles, five TFLs and a sack in a close loss.

TCU upsets Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl

LINEBACKER

KJ Robertson, Troy (Cure Bowl vs. UTSA)

In the only meeting of conference champions, helped the Trojans shut down the high-powered Roadrunners offense with a key interception return and nine total tackles.

Kyrei Fisher-Morris, Oregon State (Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida)

Lived in the Gators' backfield with 11 tackles (three for a loss), a sack and one near-interception as well.

Ben Bywater, BYU (New Mexico Bowl vs. SMU)

Stepped in for Max Tooley in the starting lineup and notched a 76-yard pick-six, plus 11 tackles in limiting the Mustangs' typically productive offense.

Dee Winters, TCU (Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan, national title game vs. Georgia)

Named the semifinal's defensive MVP, he had seven tackles and a 29-yard interception return late in the third quarter to help knock off the Wolverines. Had seven tackles in the blowout loss to Georgia.

Honorable mention: Dorian Williams, Tulane (Cotton Bowl vs. USC)

Had 17 tackles (third-most in a New Year's Six game ever) in the upset of the Trojans.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Cooper DeJean, Iowa (Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky)

Nearly ended up tied for the lead in touchdown receptions … with his third pick-six of the season (fifth overall) in a shutout of the Wildcats.

Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa (Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky)

In his first start replacing an All-American caliber player, he pulled in a thrilling pick-six, had eight tackles and knocked away another pass.

Brian Branch, Alabama (Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State)

Was absolutely everywhere in New Orleans to make it a long day for the Wildcats, including 14 tackles (four for a loss), an interception, a pass breakup and a sack.

Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State (Rose Bowl vs. Utah)

Named Rose Bowl Defensive MVP after an interception, eight tackles, and a sack and a half to close out his PSU career in style.

Honorable mention: O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina (Gator Bowl vs. Notre Dame)

Had a 100-yard pick-six against the Irish to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

PUNTER

Caleb Junko, Pitt (Sun Bowl vs. UCLA)

Recorded a program record with an 85-yard punt … while getting roughed.

KICKER

Ben Sauls, Pitt (Sun Bowl vs. UCLA)

Capped a second-half comeback by nailing a 47-yarder with a few ticks left to give the Panthers a two-point win.

HEAD COACH

Willie Fritz, Tulane

Set a new FBS record with a 10-win improvement from a year ago, including the school's first major bowl victory in nearly a century after coming back from 15 points down in the final five minutes.

Bryan Fischer is a college football writer for FOX Sports. He has been covering college athletics for nearly two decades at outlets such as NBC Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports and NFL.com among others. Follow him on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

