College Football FOX Big Noon Kickoff slate includes Michigan-Ohio State, Alabama-Wisconsin Updated May. 13, 2024 8:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports revealed part of its Big Noon Kickoff broadcast slate for the 2024 college football season on Monday. The games announced will not only feature defending national champion Michigan (and its archrival, Ohio State), but also two other teams that made last year's College Football Playoff — Texas and Alabama.

As previously announced, the Longhorns' trip to face the Wolverines in Ann Arbor in Week 2 will be featured on Big Noon Saturday on Sept. 7. It will feature returning Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers leading Steve Sarkisian's dynamic offense against a defense that led the Wolverines to the promised land last season and returns several key contributors, including standout cornerback Will Johnson.

The following week will feature another heavyweight clash between the SEC and Big Ten, as Alabama first-year coach Kalen DeBoer leads the Crimson Tide into Madison to face the Wisconsin Badgers. Head coach Luke Fickell's squad is aiming for a bounce-back season after going 7-6 in his first year at the helm.

The Big Noon Saturday regular-season slate once again concludes with Michigan taking on Ohio State. After a decade of dominance from the Buckeyes, the momentum in the rivalry has fully shifted to the Wolverines, who have won the last three editions of "The Game" and now enter the 2024 edition as reigning national champions. Ohio State will have home-field advantage in Columbus this season and feature one of the most loaded college football rosters in recent memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Noon Saturday will once again feature FOX's lead college football broadcast crew of play-by-play voice Gus Johnson, analyst Joel Klatt and sideline reporter Jenny Taft. Each game will be preceded by FOX Sports' must-see college football pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share